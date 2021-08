swish, goes the scraps into the treeslong and gone,up to your knees

wrists twist, teeth clacks

snapping in dissonant

feelings of deepened anxiety

ropes of gum collect, spillage

springs from the lever, hurtling, slicing through the darkened sky

a second ticking post – (tiny fist smacking the dusty rusty button)

creaks of its broken joints drift in the air

“beep”

sings its sputtering e-battery, weakly

slowly, staggering

into the sleeping gathering arms of a mother

her broken form splayed crookedly within

the web of glistening pink