Poem: Wildflower Trail at Diamond Valley Lake, Hemet

A still blue lake nestles among the knees

Of green rolling hills stretching as far as the eye can see,

Carpeted with a tapestry of California goldmine and poppies,

Purple lupine, Canterbury bells, and baby blue eyes.

An occasional painted lady flutters by.

The sun rays warm my face and sparkle the lake with glitter.

The sky arches overhead in a blue expanse.

Children dash along the trail.

A few wail at the bigness of it all.

But one turns and takes it in, head thrown back, arms flung wide,

How I feel,

An adoration to the loveliness of nature