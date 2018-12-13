Opinion: Remember what Christmas is really about

Plenty of holidays celebrated in America are incredibly commercialized, and Christmas is no exception.

For Christians, celebrating Christmas is an important part of their religion, but for those that aren’t, Christmas can still be a fun thing to celebrate.

This is a time for people to come together with their loved ones and appreciate each other, regardless of their religious beliefs or lack thereof. At least, that is what should be done during the holiday. Instead, Christmas has quickly become about giving and receiving gifts. While there is nothing wrong with buying someone a gift, the mindset that undermines the real meaning of the holiday can be propagated dangerously fast.

The stress that comes with buying presents should not be something that has to be dealt with, but unfortunately, it is something that people face at this time of year. I will admit that I, like many others, have fallen prey to the mentality that the gifts I give to others have to be totally perfect and that I absolutely had to buy things for others. I spent too much time thinking about what I was going to buy for people instead of considering how I would spend my time with them.

After all, you can buy something for someone, but you can never buy time with them. Spending time with the people you value in your life is and should be considered more important than purchasing something for them.

You should let those who are special to you know throughout the entire year that they are special to you, not just during the month of December. However, some people tend to go all-out for Christmas, and by the time January comes around, it seems that they have forgotten about the whole holiday by then.

With Christmas coming upon us, I hope you have a Merry Christmas and happy holidays.