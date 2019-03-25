Review: ‘Greta’ offers a new twist in horror movies

If someone has ever told you that “everyone needs a friend,” and that is something you strongly believe, you might want to rethink after you’ve seen the movie “Greta.”

“Greta” follows the story of an eccentric and French piano teacher named Greta (Isabelle Huppert) living in New York, and her relationship with a newcomer to New York named Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz).

The movie begins with Frances finding a handbag on the metro with an ID in it saying it belongs to a woman named Greta along with her address. Being the self-proclaimed good person she is, Frances decides to return the purse. When she does, she meets Greta herself who is a seemingly harmless older woman in need of a friend. Frances immediately forms a bond with Greta due to her mom recently passing and her need for a motherly figure in her life.

Greta needs a friend because she is lonely, as her only daughter is away from her. The two strike up a fast friendship doing all sorts of things together such as going for walks, Frances helping Greta adopt a dog and having dinner together. It is then when Frances realizes that Greta is purposefully leaving bags on the subway waiting for something to bring them back to her so she can be their friend.

After this revelation, Frances is terrified and tries to stay away from Greta but Greta does not stop. Greta continues to be present in Frances’ life whether that be stalking her at work, leaving her hundreds of texts/calls, or even stalking Frances’ best friend. Towards the end of the movie, Greta can only be seen as obsessive and erratic forcing Frances to somehow escape the toxic relationship between the two of them.

Aside from the creepy plot and the amazing score of the movie, my favorite part about “Greta” was Isabelle Huppert in her role as Greta. Huppert was fantastic. She was able to encompass and portray a crazy, obsessive, lonely woman. Greta’s character shows how crazy isolation can make someone.

In one scene, in particular, Greta dances around her house in her stockings listening to Liszt just after she shot a man. Her totally numb attitude throughout the movie helped illustrate the madness that made up her character.

So, whether or not you are a fan of Isabelle Huppert, classical piano music, or just thriller movies in general, “Greta” is definitely a movie that you should check out soon.