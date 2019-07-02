The orchestra preparing before the conductor of La Phil emerges. (Photo by Carly Witteman)
La Cañada High School

Review: La Philharmonic, an unforgettable night

Approaching the dramatic and grand architecture of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, symphony-goers of all ages seemed to be just as enthusiastic as I was. Having never been to a legitimate symphony before, I had no expectations and no idea what to expect. As I took my seat with my father and brother, the hush of the crowd as the composer came out from the double doors sent goosebumps up my spine.

The orchestra opened with a piece by Ravel entitled “Rapsodie Espagnole.” Being one of the pioneers of music in the 20th century like that of Debussy, in the later years of his life, Ravel took inspiration from exotic places like that of Spain. Ravel’s extraordinary ability to create seemingly authentic Spanish music drew my admiration — it was almost as if the movements in the piece were small miracles of exquisite color, in a way expressing a short impressionistic tone poem.

Another noteworthy number was The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Dukas. Being quite the Disney-ophile, hearing a piece from a movie as iconic as “Fantasia” performed by a live orchestra was nothing short of fantastic. Nonetheless, the composition’s musical storytelling is remarkably graphic, sans Mickey Mouse. The piece is a remarkable example of the marriage of literature and music that came about during the nineteenth century. 

My first night at the symphony was an absolute dream. Though playing a musical instrument was never my forté, the fortés my ears absorbed at the Philharmonic were unforgettable.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.