Review: SuperM lights up The Forum

SuperM, known as the “Avengers of K-pop,” is a South Korean boy band that debuted in America on Oct. 4, 2019.

Their “We Are The Future” Tour in North America started on Nov. 11, 2019 and ended on Feb. 6, 2020. SuperM performed live on stage ten times, stopping in various areas, such as Texas, Illinois, Georgia, District of Columbia, New York, California, Washington, and British Columbia.

On Feb. 1st, I went to The Forum to see SuperM at their sold-out concert. Before their set began, official merchandise, such as lightsticks, t-shirts, and accessories, were sold starting from 2 p.m. Although the concert was set to begin at 7 p.m., it started at 7:25 p.m., with an introduction video because people, such as myself, were still in line to enter the arena.

A total of eighteen songs were performed at the concert. SuperM sang all the tracks in their first mini-album, starting with “I Can’t Stand The Rain” and closing with their title song “Jopping.” Each member performed a solo, showing either their dancing or singing skills, sometimes even both.

Since SuperM is a group formed from three SM Entertainment K-pop groups, SHINee, EXO, and NCT, two of the members, Ten and Taeyong, sang “Baby Don’t Stop” by NCT U. Furthermore, SuperM performed two unreleased songs: “Dangerous Woman” and “With You.”

Most of the fans had Bluetooth lightsticks, and during each of the songs, the lightsticks lit up according to the tempo of the song and even changed colors, creating a beautiful ocean of lights. Priced at $50.00 at the SM Global Shop, SuperM sold its official lightstick both online and at the venue. Since there were fans from a variety of fandoms, they were allowed to bring lightsticks from groups that the members were part of.

It was my second time seeing them live, with the first one being their debut showcase in Hollywood, and I have to say that both were amazing experiences. I am excited about their future performances and song releases and will continue to support them.