Should people wear sunscreen everyday?

We apply sunscreen at beaches and pools to prevent sunburns and tans. In other words, we wear sunscreen to avoid the sun from ruining our skin. So, why not wear sunscreen whenever we step outside?

I am fond of skincare and read articles about it from time to time. From the past articles I have read, I realized that many Koreans incorporate sunscreen in their daily routines and sunscreen is their secret to youthful skin. This is because sunscreen is supposed to block ultraviolet rays from damaging the skin.

Since last summer, instead of applying sunscreen at only the sunniest places, I decided to apply it on my face regularly.

Some of us may want to stay away from using sunscreen daily because of the white cast. However, the main reason for the whiteness is because of the two ingredients that are in the sunscreen: titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Applying a thin layer will help reduce the whiteness or you can try a different formula. In fact, sunscreen comes in many different forms such as gel, lotion and sticks.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, up to 80% of the sun’s UV rays can pass through clouds. Even though there is no sunlight, we still need to protect our skin from the invisible light.

Different Sun Protection Factors have different effects, but sunscreens with SPFs 15 or higher reduce the risks of skin cancer and aging.

With over millions of cases every year, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. There are three main types of skin cancer that we should be concerned about: melanoma, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer because it can easily spread rapidly into other body parts. This appears and feels like a mole.

Basal cell carcinoma can generally be identified as a blind bump, while squamous cell carcinoma appears as scaly patches. Both of them are unlikely to spread as fast as melanoma, but basal cell carcinoma spreads less than squamous cell carcinoma.

Furthermore, sunscreen can slow down the process of wrinkles and dark spots.

Whether you are young or old, you should always wear sunscreen to protect yourself from the bright sun. Since sunscreen wears away over time, it should at least be applied every two hours throughout the day.

It is never too late to wear the product, and there is nothing for you to lose for applying it daily. As a matter of fact, sunscreen can save your life.