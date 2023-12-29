Review: ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ is an incredible remix of a classic

Scott Pilgrim has gone through many variations. From the original comics spanning six volumes to the cult classic movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” there’s no shortage of this beloved franchise anywhere. But what makes this new series any different?

Netflix released “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” on November 17 with the animated series instantly becoming a hit. It received critical acclaim with a whopping 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and a nomination for the Best Animated Series at the 29th Critic’s Choice Awards.

In the original comic series, we follow unemployed Scott Pilgrim who starts a tentative romance with Ramona Flowers while also defeating her seven evil exes. The original series revolves around Scott tracking down all of the evil exes while trying to get his life together and reconciling his unresolved past relationships. It’s a goofy yet candid coming-of-age story about the turbulent times of young adulthood. We follow Scott Pilgrim as he grows from a stunted twenty three year old to a young adult working to better himself.

The comics, along with the movie, attracted a cult following with its video-game inspired visuals and idiosyncratic humor. The energetic graphics, sheer amount of references, and wacky story line have wormed their way into mainstream pop culture. However, its themes of love and redemption continue to stay with fans. Scott Pilgrim’s journey resonates with people who have had tumultuous relationships and complicated attachment styles.

From what fans have seen from the marketing and the trailer, the new show will be another adaptation of the comics. Everything is set up to make it seem like Scott Pilgrim will, once again, defeat the seven evil exes and get a happily ever after with Ramona.

Except the show completely flips everything.

Scott isn’t the main character in this; he literally takes off. He dies within the first episode and gets a funeral in the next one that’s overshadowed by his ex, Envy Adams.

Scott, for the first time, gets little to no screen time. The initial audience reaction to this was understandable: How can you have a Scott Pilgrim show without Scott Pilgrim? Long time fans were startled by the plot twist with some feeling betrayed that they won’t get another adaptation of their favorite story.

However, removing Scott frees up space for others to get their development. Side characters who didn’t get the spotlight are given backstories previously unexplored. This show gives depth to characters who weren’t previously given a second thought.

Roxie Richter, the only one of Ramona’s Evil Exes to be a woman, was done dirty in both the comics and movie. She was described as “just a phase” by Ramona with their relationship being completely dismissed. However, the new series gave closure to Roxie by having Ramona actually acknowledge their relationship.

Their fight scene ended with Ramona apologizing for hurting Roxie in the past. Instead of having Scott simply defeat Roxie like in the comics, his disappearance gives Ramona a chance to properly make amends. Both Ramona and the Evil Exes are explored much more deeply in this series than in previous renditions.

Ramona gets to examine her shortcomings, this time as a main character; her issues with abandonment and deflecting responsibility for hurting her exes are touched upon heavily. She initially sets off to find out who murdered Scott because she partly feels responsibility for his death, a stark contrast from the cold and almost indifferent role she takes on in the movie.

Ramona spends the entire time seeking out her exes to look for clues about Scott’s disappearance and making amends with each of them along the way. In the original story, she has the role of being Scott’s evasive dream girl that he idolizes. She’s elusive — always going somewhere so Scott can keep chasing after her.

With the roles reversed, Ramona has the chance to step outside of being Scott’s love interest and come into her own. She’s as flawed as Scott Pilgrim, but for the first time, we can see her going through the same development that he did.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is a charming love letter to the Scott Pilgrim series as a whole. Casting a new take on all the characters, it’s not surprising that it’s one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now. It is currently available for streaming with one season available.