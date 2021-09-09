Topics

(Illustration by Lauren Hacke)

Creative Writing

Lakewood High School

Poem: The Hypocrite

<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/laurenhacke/" target="_self">Lauren Hacke</a>

Lauren Hacke

September 9, 2021

You tell me to be myself,

Yet you try to fix my every flaw.

You tell me not to do anything bad,

Yet I see you breaking your own law.

 

You tell me to change the world,

Yet you do nothing yourself.

You tell me to use my skills for good,

Yet your talents lie on a dusty shelf.

 

You tell me to treat everybody the way I want to be treated,

Yet I find no one who follows that gilded rule.

You tell me to be pleasant and gracious to everyone,

Yet you show me the way to beat down the cruel is to be cruel.

 

You scold me for lying,

But who is the person telling me all sorts of lore?

You hammer good manners into me,

But who is it dropping crumbs of fraud all over the floor?

 

You encourage me to be independent,

But who is the person clamoring to help me up all the time?

You shield me from the real world of danger,

But who is the person really committing the crime?

 

You caution me to be careful,

But who are the people putting themselves in unnecessary danger?

You know me, my behavior, my hopes and dreams,

But then why do I feel like everyone is such a stranger?

