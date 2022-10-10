Pandemic neologism: Students reflect on how COVID-19 has shaped the way we talk

Face masks, lockdowns, vaccinations, Zoom — the pandemic has upset everyone’s lives in numerous ways. These lifestyle changes hint at a less-examined aspect that COVID-19 has impacted: language. Students and beyond have felt it. Even as restrictions loosen and life slowly reverts back to normal, the way we interpret certain words and phrases related to medical terminology and everyday life has made worldwide communication unconsciously shift.

To 5th year Stanford Linguistics Ph.D. student C.J. Brickhouse, since we use language to relate to others, it’s understandable for language to be impacted by the pandemic. After all, COVID-19 has undeniably changed our lives and the way we connect to each other. Words such as “vaccinated,” “coronavirus” and “pandemic” were defined as low frequency words, Brickhouse said. Prior to 2020, the probability we would encounter these words was about once a year.

As these low-frequency words are normalized as everyday words in society, they take on particular connotations based on their context. Brickhouse explained how the popularization of these words does not mean they take on the label as high frequency words entirely, but only in specific contexts. This has led to “vaccinated” implying COVID vaccinations even if that’s not the whole scope of what the term vaccinated means.

Yiwei Luo, a 4th year Ph.D. Linguistics student, also discussed another way language has been shifting — through trends adding more dictionary definitions. Most words in the dictionary have multiple definitions, and when people use existing words and phrases in novel contexts, new meanings attach as a result.

For example, she noticed how the meaning of the words “vaccine” and “shot” have merged into the phrase “The Vaccine,” which is similar to how someone asking another if they’re vaccinated invokes the thought of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Serena Zhang, a pre-med student in the class of 2024, also expressed how before COVID, vaccination was a general term with no connotation to a specific disease. The word “vaccination” would lead you to think of widely-used vaccinations, such as the HPV and flu vaccinations, but you would not know for sure which is being referenced. To her, the term vaccinations has become directly tied to COVID-19.

“People are [specifically referring to] COVID vaccinations, and whether or not a person is vaccinated with two shots and a booster for COVID, when using the word ‘vaccinated,’” Zhang said.

In fact, as of August 2022, the first search result when one types in “vaccination” in Google is information and infographics on COVID-19 eligibility and rates, followed by locations of free clinics. However, Zhang said she doesn’t necessarily think the increased connotation of the word “vaccination” with COVID-19 is “a problem, because in the pandemic, we should be focusing on COVID vaccinations.”

“That’s not to say other vaccinations aren’t important,” Zhang said. “It’s just pressing a response to get your current vaccinations before worrying about other vaccinations … because it’s the pandemic, and we need to have herd immunity.”

Luo also emphasized how words and phrases such as “flatten the curve,” “social distancing,” “Zoom” as a noun and “remote learning” correspond “fairly” and “straightforwardly” to societal changes that necessitated these new expressions. These necessary changes are similar to how the invention of new technology creates new terminology and slang. She specifically described how “Zoom” became a noun instead used as a verb for the video meeting company when schools and the workforce switched to the online setting, with the slang word “zoombombing” attached as a result.

It’s difficult to know which language changes will stay, and which will fall out of favor in the post-pandemic years to come. According to Brickhouse, scholars have yet to find any specific criteria that could predict a word’s futurity.

Luo personally predicts that the polarization and saliency of COVID-related meanings will remain long-term, especially with the emergence of new COVID variants, which likely means that pandemic-related language changes will emerge as the pandemic continues.

On the other hand, Brickhouse is more hesitant regarding the future of words strongly associated with COVID like “coronavirus” and “pandemic,” believing they’ll fade more into obscurity as we leave this pandemic behind.

Instead, Brickhouse thinks that the words “masking” and “vaccination” might be more enduring, as they are terms that will continue to be relevant past the COVID pandemic.

“Masking is effective against lots of viruses, so I think there will continue to be discourse around their social value,” Brickhouse said. “Like, I can imagine 20 years down the line, when Coronavirus has been solved, we’ll still be thinking, ‘But should we be masking?’” Similarly, since vaccinations have been routine in the past, through annual flu shots as well as discourse from anti-vaxxers, Brickhouse is optimistic about the word staying in the public consciousness.

Fortunately, not everything has been scathed by the pandemic, Luo believes.

“It seems that the public perception of Corona beer has been left mostly untouched by potentially damaging connotations,” Luo said.