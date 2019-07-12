Aimée Bonar discovers herself through poetry, art and writing

Aimée Bonar is a poet who discovered her love for writing in an English class.

Bonar is a High School Insider summer intern and a rising senior at Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, Calif. where she’s Editor-in-Chief for the student newspaper The Poly Optimist.

Bonar became involved with the newspaper after her English teacher invited her to a journalism meeting.

“I volunteered [to be Editor-in-Chief] because I like being in charge,” Bonar said.

Her mother, Lilian Bonar, has been amazed by Aimée’s ambition, but not surprised that writing has something to do with it.

“When she wants something, she sets up a goal, it doesn’t matter what obstacles she might face, she works through until she accomplishes what she wants,” Lilian Bonar said.

Bonar’s mother said she’s always known her daughter had a talent for writing.

“When Aimée was three years old, she got a napkin at a restaurant and told me she was writing a book. I knew she was going to be a writer,” Lilian Bonar said.

Because Bonar’s parents have two different ethnic backgrounds — her Mother is Mexican and her father is white — Bonar has developed strong emotions surrounding her dual identity.

“Even when I tell people about my ethnic background, they still treat me differently,” Aimée Bonar said. “They’ll make fun of me a lot. They would call me cracker. It was supposed to be funny but over time it got hurtful. I didn’t think I was white enough to be a white girl, or Hispanic enough to be Hispanic.”

Her mother believes Bonar will come to embrace both of her cultures.

“I understand that she has difficulties finding herself, but I think eventually she is going to find herself and be 100% sure about who she is,” Lilian Bonar stated.

Brian Macias, a close friend of Aimée Bonar, is very much aware of her niche for writing.

“Whenever she’s in a mood, she writes poems and puts all her emotions on paper,” Macias said.

This upcoming fall semester, Bonar plans to incorporate elements of both poetry and art into her school newspaper.

“I don’t see any newspapers publish poetry. I think it’s important because I want kids to become involved in the paper even if they’re not in the journalism class — same with art. I want the paper to become more well known at school,” Bonar said.

As she continues her journey as a journalist, Bonar said she hopes to spread awareness of the most pressing issues facing her school, community, and city, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to share his or her story and inspire others to do the same.