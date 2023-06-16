Review: Spider-Man’s animated journey: The 14-year-old boy who joined the ‘Spider-Verse’

Sony released this highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 release “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.” In its first three days of release in 2018, it collected $35.4 million.

The successful soundtrack had songs like “Sunflower” break streaming records in 2018 on Billboard’s streaming songs chart for the most weeks spent in the top ranks. The movie also won the Academy Award for best animated feature in 2019.

With talks of a sequel, it was only expected that it would blow expectations out of the water and surpass the first movie in every way possible.

Anyone who has watched the new movie can agree that its animation is on another level. In 2018, filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told the L.A. Times it took four years and 800 people to complete the film.

Out of the many talented animators, a few names stand out, especially that of 14-year-old Preston Mutanga.

Mutanga runs his own YouTube Channel called “LegoMe_TheOG” where he posts CGI Lego Animations. In January 2023, he posted a recreation of the first trailer of “Across The Spider-Verse” made all in “Lego.”

With the video amassing hundreds of thousands of views, it eventually caught the attention of the film team themselves. Writer-producers of “Across The Spider-Verse” Christopher Miller and Phil Lord also happened to be the directors of “The Lego Movie,” which makes perfect sense.

The directors were looking to put a Lego scene in the movie, so having Mutanga on the team worked well. Miller told the New York Times Mutanga’s work “blew us all away.”

“This looks incredibly sophisticated for a non-adult, nonprofessional to have made,” Miller told the New York Times.

Over the course of a couple weeks, Mutanga found himself working on the sequel to “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.”

The New York Times reports on how he would work on the animation after completing his homework on school days and over the course of his spring break. Occasionally, he would join a video call with Miller who gave Mutanga guidance on his work.

Now, hundreds of thousands of people have viewed the 14-year-old’s animation on the big screen. Mutanga’s journey is a true testament to the creative minds of aspiring teens.

Just like Preston Mutanga, everyone has a special talent that they can show the world.

As Mutanga’s mother put it in an interview with the New York Times, “I know Preston has a gift that was given to him by God, and once we identified that he had that gift, all we could do as parents was to nurture it and let him fly.”