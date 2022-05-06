Poem: She broke

Our world aches
It aches and aches
He aches
And she aches
They ache
And wish for a better day
We cry
We pray
As every individual tries to save the day
Save our day
Pave the way
But we break
He breaks
She breaks
They break
Into a thousand shards of heartache
Mistakes
Into a thousand lost causes that can not be found
A sound of silence as the world stops in confusion
In pain
In familiarity
Because we are all the same
We ache
We break
We make mistakes
And start all over again
She tries to save the day
But she breaks
She broke
Life hit her so fast that everyone thought it was a joke
She broke
She broke
They don’t laugh anymore
They cry
They cry as her life and body are lowered to the ground
Beneath the soil they call home
The soil that was their own
The soil where their roots grow
She now is planted
They cry because their world killed her
The judgment
The words
Their actions
And their verbs
Their world was the knife to her heart
The rope against her throat
The pills she had ingested
And the life she no longer loved
They ached for her
But she no longer for them
She hurt hard enough her whole life
And so she felt it had to come to an end
She broke