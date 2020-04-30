Opinion: Instagram meme page showcases the importance of memes

Beyond the definition, memes can mean anything to anyone. It’s times like these where we can get hopeless and sad, there’s nothing better to lift our mood than a meme.

According to Lexico.com, a meme is “a humorous image, video, piece of text, etc., that is copied (often with slight variations) and spread rapidly by Internet users.”

In our school community, an anonymous Instagram user is lifting people’s moods every day with memes: The MACES Memer.

“It started after the Powderpuff game, I was inspired by the juniors,” said the person behind The MACES Memer.

He believed the juniors’ premature memes on winning the game seemed fun and brought the juniors together, so he decided to start making memes.

In a general sense, memes have evolved immensely from what they first meant. At first, memes were used as a way of “trolling,” messing around with people and have turned into this generations’ way of dealing with traumatic experiences.

“I think people have become more creative, they have started using traumatic experiences to make something humorous,” said the person behind The MACES Memer. He feels that the generation might be more anxious and scared if it weren’t for memes making them laugh.

Similar to The MACES Memer, MACES junior Maximiliano Espinoza is a meme enthusiast himself.

According to Espinoza and The MACES Memer, their favorite meme is the “stonks” meme. “Stonks” is an intentional misspelling of the word “stocks”, which is used when making jokes about making poor financial decisions.

“Going on Instagram and Reddit to find memes when I’m bored or sad makes my day,” Espinoza said. He said he has developed a liking of The MACES Memer’s style of memes, as it seems they can get away with making memes regarding any issue with the school.

Through the “coronacation,” the MACES Memer continues to post about things affecting students.

To see memes made by the MACES Memer check out their Instagram page @themacesmemer.