Opinion: Top five rappers of 2020

During the pandemic, millions of people were forced to stay home. A lot of entertainment industries were hit, one of them being the rap industry. Through this rappers managed to persevere with music and release songs.

The Wolfpack Times at Maywood Center for Enriched Studies issued a survey to about 50 students to gather the top rap artists in 2020. Whether a person has listened to rap before or wants to explore it, this list has the best rappers of 2020.

Number Five: Young Thug

In 2014, Young Thug saw his rise in rap with his first hit singles; “Stoner” and “Danny Glover.” Young Thug is yet to release an album this year, but he’s made his impact through song features. Every song Young Thug has rapped on this year, according to the Billboard Top 100 List, has placed in the Top 100 this year.

“He’s a big influence in the rap industry, about 90 percent of up and coming rap artists base their flow off of his music,” David Torres, a senior, said.

Torres’ favorite song is “Halftime” because of Young Thug’s lyricism and choice of instrumental music. As a basketball player, Torres gets really motivated and pumped before a game with Young Thug’s music.

Number Four: Roddy Ricch.

Roddy Ricch was undeniably the breakout rap artist of the year with his rise in the rap game that occurred this year. His hit song, “The Box,” went platinum seven-times meaning it sold seven million copies. His latest album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial recently won the award at the 2020 BET Awards for Album of the Year.

“He has a unique sound because he can rap but at the same time adds melody to his songs.” Ricardo Castillo, a senior, said.

Castillo’s favorite song is Ricch Forever because of Roddy Ricch’s message to one of his late friends. Castillo overall likes Roddy Ricch’s inclusion of storytelling and messages in his music.

Number Three: Mac Miller.

In 2013, the late rapper, Mac Miller, found his fame through his hit single — Objects in the Mirror. Unfortunately, rapper Mac Miller died in 2018, but his music lives on.

Recently in January, his management team released his latest album — Circles. Because his team had been working on it since his passing, this album felt like a long wait for most of his fans.

“The legacy he left with the album is what made it so good,” Diego Flores, a junior, said.

Flores’ favorite song from the latest album is Woods. He likes the song’s ability to let him “vibe” with the song. Flores’ overall likes how Mac Miller’s music holds so many emotions, which he can relate to.

Number Two: Lil Uzi Vert.

2017’s XO Tour Lif3 gave rapper Lil Uzi Vert his start in the rap industry. Lil Uzi Vert’s highly anticipated album Eternal Atake was released at the peak of the pandemic in March, giving rap fans music to listen to at home.

“A lot of people respect Lil Uzi Vert because of the impact that he had with Eternal Atake,” Yahir Beltran, a senior said.

Beltran’s favorite Lil Uzi Vert song is Money Longer. Beltran enjoys Lil Uzi Vert’s music because of his musical versatility.

Number One: Travis Scott.

Travis Scott saw a rise in fame with his 2015 hit single — Antidote. Though Scott hasn’t released an album this year, he provided an impact to the rap game with collaboration songs and even got his own burger through a McDonald’s partnership.

“He’s one of my favorite artists due to the fact that he has songs for just about any mood,” Juliana Martinez, a sophomore, said.

Martinez’s favorite song is Stargazing, off Scott’s highly anticipated 2018 album Astroworld. Looking past his discography, Martinez likes the energy Travis Scott brings when performing.

Travis Scott recently won the 2020 BET Award for Performer of the Year.