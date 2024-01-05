Mira Costa student Parna Pande fights for environmentalism through music

Sophomore Parna Pande began her music career with the release of her Spotify and Apple Music single “ Wildfires ” in January 2023.

Pande said she’s taken an interest in music since she learned to play the piano at four years old. Every year since, she has taken the certificate of merit exam, a musical assessment run by the Music Teachers Association of California. In 2022, she completed the advanced level with outstanding results.

“Surprisingly, there were times that I wanted to quit [music], but I continued, which is something that I don’t regret,” Pande said. “My constant effort, dedication and overcoming the temptation to quit have helped me develop, expand and understand my passion.”

Soon after her introduction to the piano, Pande further explored her interest in music by taking vocal lessons and joining the orchestra at Pacific Elementary. Over the years, she said she grew more passionate about music, culminating in her decision to create music in April 2022.

“Eventually, I wanted to take a step further in my musical career,” Pande said. “That’s when I started to make music. Music allows me to express my emotions and [discuss] things I care about.”

After months of hard work, Pande released “Wildfires” on Spotify. As a young artist, she said she looks up to well-known musicians like Billie Eilish, Tori Kelly, Seventeen and Stray Kids. She pulls from different genres of music, categorizing herself as a pop singer/songwriter with classical training.

A climate change activist, Pande said she hopes to bring awareness to the devastating effects of wildfires with her ambitious plans to host concerts and shows for her listeners in the future.

“I want my audience to fully appreciate the world that they live in and try to live their lives to the fullest while not harming the beautiful planet we all share,” Pande said. “I want everyone to be aware of what is occurring in various parts of the world so that we can unite together and fight against climate change, especially causes that are man-made.”

“Wildfires” was by no means an easy project, however, Pande was well-equipped to self-produce her album with seven years of experience playing the violin and eleven years playing the piano, her preferred instrument. She said the struggles she came across made the experience valuable.

“I really enjoyed it,” Pande said. “Although it was hard to come up with a beat and lyrics, it was a great learning experience.”

To create the song, Pande wrote her lyrics based off of background basics. Next, she was able to bring the melodies in her head to life with the piano and put all of the pieces together. Pande notes that her single would not be possible without the guidance of her music teacher.

“Personally, I want each of my songs to be meaningful to the listener and for each one of them to have their own interpretation,” Pande said. “As my musical career continues, I hope that everyone can appreciate and connect to the earth and their individuality.”