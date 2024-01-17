Column: There was a lot to see in 2023

Welcome to the rundown of some of the biggest events of this year. Like 2022, 2023 was a very wild and memorable year, so here’s the sequel to my last recap

(which I know that you all love,

definitely

remember and absolutely can not wait for this follow-up).

Around the world — News in 2023

Israel-Hamas conflict : In October, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel. Israel has responded by attacking the territory. The war has caused mass destruction and many deaths, and after a short period of truce, the fight is still ongoing. Ukraine-Russia War: Starting with Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine in 2022, the Ukraine-Russia war has persisted with multiple attacks and strikes as the almost two-year anniversary of the most recent conflict approaches in February. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: In February, a 7.8 earthquake happened in parts of Turkey and Syria, and was followed by several aftershocks in the surrounding areas. The earthquake caused extensive damage and a high death toll.

Also noteworthy: The coronation of King Charles III in May, the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all book, “Spare,” and the WHO’s official end of the COVID-19 global health emergency in May 2023.

Politics and Pandemonium — United States updates

Also noteworthy: The Titan submersible disaster in June, the Biden Administration’s push for student loan forgiveness, and the start of 2024 election campaigning.

Climate, cosmos, computers — Science Developments

Also noteworthy: The launch of a SpaceX rocket, a 14-year-old creating soap to treat skin cancer, and a new pen designed for Parkinson’s patients.

“Take me out to the (foot)ball game…” — Sport Events

Tom Brady announces retirement : The Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement in February after 23 seasons playing for the National Football League. FIFA Women’s World Cup : Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the Women’s World Cup saw many action-packed matches, with Spain being the ultimate victor. Superbowl LVII: The 2023 Superbowl, held in Phoenix, AZ, was a close game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won by three points , and the halftime show was a huge performance by famous pop star, Rihanna. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: The recent center of mass media coverage, the relationship between ever-popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began after Swift attended one of his football games , and people have had a lot to say about it.

Also noteworthy: The US Masters golf tournament in April and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September through October.

Strikes and … Barbenheimer? — The Entertainment Scene

Also noteworthy: Joni Mitchell’s Library of Congress prize, Ian and Anthony buying Smosh, Britney Spears’ memoir release, Willie Nelson’s birthday concert, Rolling Stone’s new “Hackney Diamonds” album, Elton John’s final tour, and the last Beatles song, “Now and Then.”

In loving memory of Tony Bennett (Singer), Matthew Perry (Actor), Tina Turner (Singer-songwriter), Jeff Beck (Guitarist), Jimmy Buffet (Singer-songwriter), Lisa Marie Presley (Singer-songwriter), Harry Belafonte (Singer and Actor), Michael Gambon (Actor), David Crosby (Singer-songwriter), Sinead O’Connor (Singer-songwriter), Jerry Springer (Broadcaster and Politician), and everyone else that we lost this year.

In short, some terrible things have happened this year. My heart goes out to those who are experiencing these tragedies first-hand.

As the year came to a close, I’d just like to say that the “biggest events” of the year are noteworthy simply because they’re so momentous. But these events are not what define us. We are defined by the small moments that we often overlook. We are defined by the moments that don’t make it to the headlines.

The person who complimented you in the store. A stranger’s note scribbled in the bathroom stall. Lunch with a friend you haven’t seen in a while. A favorite movie that you watch with your family.

If you know where to look, you’ll find the good moments. Sure, maybe they’re not as big as any of the moments on this list. That doesn’t make them any less important.

Overall, I hope that your year was a great one. As for me, I can’t wait to see what the next year brings. So, without further ado, a very happy new year to you!