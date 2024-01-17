Column: There was a lot to see in 2023

Around the world — News in 2023
- Israel-Hamas conflict: In October, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel. Israel has responded by attacking the territory. The war has caused mass destruction and many deaths, and after a short period of truce, the fight is still ongoing.
- Ukraine-Russia War: Starting with Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine in 2022, the Ukraine-Russia war has persisted with multiple attacks and strikes as the almost two-year anniversary of the most recent conflict approaches in February.
- Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: In February, a 7.8 earthquake happened in parts of Turkey and Syria, and was followed by several aftershocks in the surrounding areas. The earthquake caused extensive damage and a high death toll.
Also noteworthy: The coronation of King Charles III in May, the release of Prince Harry’s tell-all book, “Spare,” and the WHO’s official end of the COVID-19 global health emergency in May 2023.
Politics and Pandemonium — United States updates
- Trump Indictments and Lawsuits: Former president Donald Trump was indicted four times in 2023, over “hush money” payments, hiding classified documents, and two cases of election interference. He is currently involved with several other lawsuits and cases.
- Fox News Lawsuit: In April, multinational news corporation Fox News agreed to pay $787,500,000 to election technology company Dominion after Fox’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election were proved to be untrue and were labeled an act of defamation.
- Speaker of the House: After the longest-ever multi-ballot speaker election since 1859, Kevin McCarthy finally became Speaker of the House of Representatives. That is, only to be removed about nine months later and replaced by former Representative Mike Johnson.
- Chinese Balloon Incident: The high-altitude balloon, which originated in China and was spotted early in the year, became the topic of many, many internet memes and was speculated to be a surveillance device.
- United Auto Workers Strike: Starting in September, auto workers across the country went on strike against Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis, with the goal of higher wages and a system that is more fair given the current state of the economy.
Also noteworthy: The Titan submersible disaster in June, the Biden Administration’s push for student loan forgiveness, and the start of 2024 election campaigning.
Climate, cosmos, computers — Science Developments
- Hawai’i Wildfires: The series of wildfires, which broke out in August 2023, caused widespread damage to the island of Maui. There were many casualties, as well as several historical sites that burned down.
- AI’s Growing Presence: The increase of AI in education settings, as well as in the workforce, has caused conflict over the role it plays in society and has even been the topic of a few labor strikes.
- Hurricane Idalia in Florida: Hurricane Idalia is one of the three major hurricanes that happened in 2023, affecting parts across the Southeastern United States. It caused extensive damage, especially to the Northern part of Florida.
- Hurricane Hilary in L.A.: The category 4 Pacific hurricane, which happened in August, was the cause of the first-ever National Hurricane Center tropical storm warning for Southern California.
- Annular Solar Eclipse: Visible to the American continents, the 2023 eclipse occurred on October 14 when the moon crossed the path between the Earth and the Sun.
Also noteworthy: The launch of a SpaceX rocket, a 14-year-old creating soap to treat skin cancer, and a new pen designed for Parkinson’s patients.
“Take me out to the (foot)ball game…” — Sport Events
- Tom Brady announces retirement: The Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement in February after 23 seasons playing for the National Football League.
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the Women’s World Cup saw many action-packed matches, with Spain being the ultimate victor.
- Superbowl LVII: The 2023 Superbowl, held in Phoenix, AZ, was a close game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won by three points, and the halftime show was a huge performance by famous pop star, Rihanna.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: The recent center of mass media coverage, the relationship between ever-popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began after Swift attended one of his football games, and people have had a lot to say about it.
Also noteworthy: The US Masters golf tournament in April and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September through October.
Strikes and … Barbenheimer? — The Entertainment Scene
- Hollywood Writer and Actor Strikes: Starting in May with the Writer’s Guild of America going on strike, the entertainment industry underwent a massive halt. A few months later, the Screen Actors Guild began their strike due to many similar concerns: job insecurity, low pay, and the growing presence of AI.
- Disney’s 100th Anniversary: Founded in October of 1923, Disney has recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the release of several new films and special events held across the different theme parks.
- Award Ceremonies: Despite the major setbacks caused by the Hollywood strikes, several award ceremonies were held this year, including the Golden Globes, the Grammys, the BAFTAs, the Oscars, the Tonys, and the VMAs. Some of the big takeaways were “Everything Everywhere All at Once” winning “Best Picture” in the Academy Awards and the Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary performance at the Grammys.
- Taylor Swift: From the release of her “Taylor’s Version” albums of Speak Now and 1989, to her colossal Eras tour, to the launch of her concert film, to chicken tenders with ketchup and seemingly ranch, Taylor Swift continues to break records and make headlines.
- Some of 2023’s biggest shows: “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Fargo,” “The Crown,” “Doctor Who” and “Loki.”
- Some of 2023’s biggest films: “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
Also noteworthy: Joni Mitchell’s Library of Congress prize, Ian and Anthony buying Smosh, Britney Spears’ memoir release, Willie Nelson’s birthday concert, Rolling Stone’s new “Hackney Diamonds” album, Elton John’s final tour, and the last Beatles song, “Now and Then.”
In loving memory of Tony Bennett (Singer), Matthew Perry (Actor), Tina Turner (Singer-songwriter), Jeff Beck (Guitarist), Jimmy Buffet (Singer-songwriter), Lisa Marie Presley (Singer-songwriter), Harry Belafonte (Singer and Actor), Michael Gambon (Actor), David Crosby (Singer-songwriter), Sinead O’Connor (Singer-songwriter), Jerry Springer (Broadcaster and Politician), and everyone else that we lost this year.
In short, some terrible things have happened this year. My heart goes out to those who are experiencing these tragedies first-hand.
As the year came to a close, I’d just like to say that the “biggest events” of the year are noteworthy simply because they’re so momentous. But these events are not what define us. We are defined by the small moments that we often overlook. We are defined by the moments that don’t make it to the headlines.
The person who complimented you in the store. A stranger’s note scribbled in the bathroom stall. Lunch with a friend you haven’t seen in a while. A favorite movie that you watch with your family.
If you know where to look, you’ll find the good moments. Sure, maybe they’re not as big as any of the moments on this list. That doesn’t make them any less important.
Overall, I hope that your year was a great one. As for me, I can’t wait to see what the next year brings. So, without further ado, a very happy new year to you!