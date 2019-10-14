ComplexCon brings hip-hop, art and fashion to Long Beach

ComplexCon is returning to Long Beach, Calif. on Nov. 2 and 3 for the fourth year in a row, featuring a lineup of artists and exhibits more impressive than ever before. The event comes after the successful debut of ComplexCon Chicago in July.

Complex has cut the fat from the convention’s live music lineup this year, hosting performances from Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, the YBN Gang, and more. Fan favorite Cudi has performed at ComplexCon in 2016, while Anderson .Paak, YBN Cordae, Earthgang, and Rico Nasty have all recently released projects that will perform well on the Pigeons and Planes Stage. This roster is around half the size of previous years, but still meets the convention’s prestigious reputation.

ComplexCon is directing their resources toward the food, art, and fashion exhibits at the convention, creating an immersive experience in all aspects of contemporary culture. Over 25 restaurants across the nation have been recruited for the First We Feast Lagoon along with Complex’s top in-house culinary artists from the shows “Hot Ones” and “The Burger Show.”

“Art Experience” will also be returning to ComplexCon, where a group of globally renowned modern artists will showcase their work to attendees. Many artists, including Avant Arte and KaiKai KiKi will be debuting new pieces and exclusive collections during the convention.

The Marketplace is ComplexCon’s premier area to marvel at and shop for exclusive streetwear, hosting familiar brands including Puma, Billionaire Boys Club, and Champion, along with over one hundred more. Per ComplexCon tradition, companies reach a rare level of engagement with consumers, exemplified by Chinatown Market’s customization lab at previous conventions.

Leading up to the convention, Complex is holding a Community Week in Long Beach, building up to the convention with a food drive, beach clean-up, and other activities. Community Week serves to rally the city of Long Beach in not only culture, but in community service and good citizenship.

Aficionados of streetwear and hip-hop will not want to miss ComplexCon Long Beach 2019. Southern Californians can look forward to a celebration of art and culture each year thanks to Complex, with new surprises each time.