Hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud to heat up L.A. in December

Rolling Loud, a hip-hop festival held in cities around the world, is coming to Exposition Park on Dec. 14 and 15 for its last stop of the year.

After the festival debuted in New York City and Australia earlier this year, the festival has grown to gigantic proportions, bringing its excitement back to L.A. for a second consecutive year.

Rolling Loud was founded in 2015 by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, who have developed the festival from a Miami phenomenon to a nationwide and soon to be global event, according to Billboard.

The festival’s lineup will include Lil Uzi Vert and Chance the Rapper, a Rolling Loud first-timer, as Saturday’s headliners. Sunday’s bill is led by fan favorites Future and A$AP Rocky. Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask the Slump God, Megan Thee Stallion, and Dababy will also perform.

The festival always works to incorporate both superstars and local talent, and L.A. is no different, one of the biggest rap scenes in the country. LA established stars YG, Tyga, and Blueface are all performing alongside a roster of up-and-coming California natives.

The list includes rapper, skater and actor Na-Kel Smith, USC dropout 24kGoldn, and Zoink Gang member Buddy, as well as veterans Dom Kennedy and RJMrLA.

Attendance at Rolling Loud L.A. might be feel mandatory for many Southern California hip-hop fans. For those who cannot make it, are out of state, or in another country, Rolling Loud could be coming to your area soon.