Raised on Rock: Growing up in a constantly changing world of music

I was born into a music loving family — my dad, who grew up listening to all kinds of music, singing in a family band (even becoming a DJ), and my mom, who spent her whole life emerged in the music of classic rock and metal bands. Growing up completely surrounded by the music of older generations, I was rarely ever exposed to new music, and quite frankly wasn’t willing to step out of those boundaries that I had been placed so comfortably into.

My whole life, my parents have told me about their experiences at concerts — the time the members of Mötley Crüe parachuted down into the concert stadium, the time my mom and dad’s motorcycle broke down on the way to a Journey concert, and most importantly, when my parents met for the first time before attending “Ozzfest,” 1996. So many moments and memories in my life and the lives of those around me are linked to music, and they wouldn’t be the same without it.

But flash forward to now. Music isn’t the same anymore, and there’s no denying it.

Take a listen to today’s most popular songs (“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande or “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco, for example). Then listen to the greats of yesteryear (let’s just say “Starman” by David Bowie or “New World Man” by Rush). There are little to no overlaps, and the differences are endless.

Today’s modern music takes advantage of every aspect of technology possible, using auto-tune and sound effects that weren’t imaginable back in the age of classic rock. To think that Pink Floyd or Queen were the music industry’s most eccentric and experimental bands of the past — imagine how the industry would react now.

At this rate, it seems impossible to revert back to the old ways of music. With the deaths of so many legends — Aretha Franklin in August, Tom Petty in 2017, Prince in 2016, and so many more — it’s hard to think that music could ever be the same again.

However, rock’s roots are still apparent in today’s musical world. Major icons of the classic rock age are still making music and topping charts just the same as they did when they were fresh new artists: Paul McCartney of the Beatles and the Wings, Steve Perry of Journey, and Guns N’ Roses have recently released new additions to their growing collections of studio albums.

New bands have also been emerging that mirror some of the past’s most successful artists. Greta Van Fleet, most famous for their song “Highway Tune,” bear a remarkable resemblance to Led Zeppelin. Van Fleet’s lead singer, Josh Kiszka, sounds strikingly alike to Zeppelin’s lead, Robert Plant, and their music is very similar in style.

Though music will forever be changing, there will always be something for everyone. Whether that something is Beyonce, Nirvana, Eminem, or Johnny Cash, the music universe is always open. And I hope you find yourself lost in that music universe someday too.