Real Street Festival brings hip-hop back to Orange County

Orange County hip-hop fans have longed for an established festival in the area for years, and finally their hopes are fulfilled. Real Street Festival is coming to the Honda Center in Anaheim on August 10 and 11, featuring a lineup of some of the hottest figures in rap, a West Coast Customs car show, and live art.

Real 92.3 is the mastermind behind this festival, calling it a “hip-hop spectacular, celebrating music, street art and lifestyle.” Big Boy, host of Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3, is transforming his neighborhood from a radio show to a real life attraction at Real Street, hosting a barber shop, nail salon, graffiti wall, and more, all within the walls of the Honda Center.

Other attractions include customizable and wearable art, murals and an art wall, and a Thunderdome bar inspired by Mad Max and Tupac.

Real Street is deploying three stages around the Honda Center to host their A-list lineup starring Cardi B, Future, Migos and A$AP Rocky. Alongside these established figures are a variety of blossoming artists including Blueface, YBN Cordae and Megan Thee Stallion.

Real Street’s performers are part of some of the music industry’s most riveting current storylines, making this an essential show for hip-hop fans.

Chiefly, A$AP Rocky’s detainment in Sweden is still ongoing, with the entire hip-hop community in support of his fight for freedom. He has already been forced to cancel his European summer festival dates, so fans have their fingers crossed he will be released from jail in time to perform at Real Street.

In addition, Jay Rock, SiR, Reason, and Zacari will be performing a set together, a highly anticipated performance for fans of Los Angeles label Top Dawg Entertainment. These four artists may get overlooked due to label-mates like Kendrick Lamar and SZA, but their chemistry and talent ensure this will be a rare performance certain to turn heads.

Aficionados of hip-hop music and culture will not want to miss Real Street — an especially noteworthy festival for Orange County. Hopefully, this event will become a summertime staple of hip-hop celebration for years to come.