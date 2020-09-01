Column: Celebrating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment

August 18 marked 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment. Given the incredible advancements for women today in politics, it is essential to acknowledge and celebrate this moment of United States History.

1848 was the year of the Seneca Falls Convention, a turning point in women’s history and the demand for civil liberties. Indelible leaders such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony unapologetically challenged the status quo.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men and women are created equal,” they wrote in the Declaration of Sentiments. When I hear these statements, my eyes are opened to the outstanding strives our country has made in the pursuit of women’s rights. It started here — with these bold, courageous figures.

Their early signs of activism shine light on the foundational role of women in society. Historically, they were confined to their “cult of domesticity,” cooking, cleaning and caring. Behind the scenes, women have been constant workers, dreamers, believers and doers for so much more than just the household.

The passage of the 19th Amendment marks the start of an era, an era that can be summed up in one word: acceptance.

The Women’s Suffrage Movement has influenced the next generation of females drastically, equalizing the playing field, instilling justice in the youth and encouraging women overall. The 19th Amendment is worthy of celebration for all it has done to bridge the gender gaps in society.

Women are worthy. Women are wise. Women are welcome.

To honor and commend these women who have fought for voting opportunities, our community should prioritize their pivotal values of self-expression and acceptance. People can learn, learn and learn.

We shall strive to be educated about their efforts, failures and triumphs, aiming to prolong their impacts on the future of female political involvement. We shall empower those around us to achieve a level of respect, a feeling of gratitude and a means to self-actualization.

Staying active in the voting process is crucial to the future of female empowerment and an all-inclusive culture. Together, we stand not only full of awe and wonder at the advancement women have made in this country, but also with the capacity to keep improving — politically, socially, economically and emotionally. While examining more than a century of female activism, the spirit of women electrifies my soul.

Being a woman is more than just being selfless, sacrificial and stalwart; it is about being human. So, go out and seek the truths beyond the walls of your home, ruminating on the ways female figures have fought for us in the political system.

When one seeks answers, remember there is a community of women beaming with kindness, exemplifying the same values today which date back to that revolutionary declaration of 1848.

