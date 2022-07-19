Cynthia Rowley surfs in style

The summer surf aesthetic is a renowned summer dream for those that don’t live by the sand and the sea, and a sweet reality for those that do. However, the classic full-body covering black wetsuit is not in vogue. Aside from making you look like a seal, it can eventually make you overheat and feel uncomfortable and stuffy.

Before you surf the waves, make sure to surf the web through Cynthia Rowley’s surf & swim collection. Cynthia Rowley is a lifestyle brand that operates based on the motto “fashion should be an adventure” and lives by this philosophy through its unprecedented Rowley Surf & Swim collection.

This diverse surf & swim collection includes bikini tops, high and low waist bikini bottoms, rashguards, surf suits, one-piece swimsuits, matrix cutout surf suits, swimsuits, wetsuits, full-body wetsuits and custom long and short surfboards. To top it all off, Cynthia Rowley even offers options for kids in the surf & swim collection.

Depending on the location, it can be refreshingly blissful to surf in a one-piece or two-piece in certain places in Central and South America, but it can be a chilling experience in places such as California. Regardless of your location, Cynthia Rowley has options for all surfers alike.

The surf suit is made of a lighter material and has long sleeves with a zipper in the front and no leg covering, enabling you to stay warm and cool down if needed by pulling down the zipper. These unique surf suits include a variety of styles including sunny floral patterns, beautiful butterflies, colorful compilations and alluring matrix cutouts around the waist, enabling surfers to ride the waves in style.

But what if it’s too cold, or it’s winter? Cynthia Rowley once again prevails as the queen of surfing. Cynthia Rowley also offers another option for surfers in colder regions, the wetsuit, but reinvented to be fashionable and functional.

Cynthia Rowley wetsuits are made of a thicker material than the surf suits, neoprene, with cute yet convenient back pockets included in these suits. There are also options for long sleeves with or without leg coverings depending on how cold the area is. Some of these wetsuits, like the surf suits, also offer a zipper in front for added convenience and comfort.

In any case, Cynthia Rowley designs the most elegant surfboards, as these long and short surfboards are hand shaped from scratch by Jeff “Doc” Lausch at Surf Prescriptions in Huntington Beach, Calif. Due to the strategically designed shape of each board, each surfboard holds more rail than a traditional board, making it easier to surf and paddle during bigger waves and steeper situations. The custom floral patterns that adorn each of these boards have a digitally printed inlay cloth on the bottom of the board and are finished with gloss and polish to ensure that each of these boards is durable.

To showcase all the new swim and surf collection designs, Rowley holds the annual “Cynthia Rowley Surf Camp,” where Rowley herself invites a number of girls to Montauk, New York to participate for a few days at Surf Camp. This is also the same place where Rowley’s daughter, Kit Kennan, sassily surfed in high heels, obtaining her a spot as a contestant on the reality TV show “The Bachelor.”

Surfing has given Rowley a reason to travel outside of work, and she has channeled her adventurous spirit and heart into her artistically crafted surf and swim collection, revolutionizing fashion within the surfing industry.