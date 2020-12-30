Column: Pandemic and heartbreak

A family member once told me: “Just because most children do not exhibit symptoms even when infected, it doesn’t mean children have not been impacted by the illness.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on millions of lives around the world. But sadly enough, it has done much more than that; it has robbed us of the ability to experience a normal life.

The lack of social interaction has affected me more than I ever thought it would. Not only has it impacted my mental health, but it has heavily influenced the relationships I have with others outside of my household.

The bonds I share with other people is utterly one of the most important things to me. Particularly under the conditions of this pandemic, maintaining those bonds has been one of the hardest things I’ve experienced during these many months. However, I’d say heartbreak has been the most difficult for me.

No one likes to lose anyone they truly cherish. It’s never a fun or easy experience. But separating from someone during coronavirus can truly feel apocalyptic. Especially when the only point of contact remains to be a cellphone, times of separation can feel like a double dose of grief.

I’m no expert on romance or relationships, nor have I ever been in love, but I have been able to share many happy memories with other people.

Even many psychologists and psychotherapists have stated that being in a pandemic has instilled a vulnerability in people like never before, making separations as distressing as ever.

I’d love to say it’s been easy moving on, but I’d lying if I said so. Other individuals who may be going through the same thing as I know what I’m feeling: regret, sadness and, most importantly, the simple act of missing someone.

2020 has been a hard year for many people, including myself. But I’m glad to say I’ve grown and learned so much during this time. Even though I may not have had the greatest moments, I’m certain that things happen for a reason, and I will carry the many lessons I’ve learned this year into the next chapter of my life in 2021.