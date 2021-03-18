Opinion: Stop romanticizing killers and the Menendez brothers

While scrolling through TikTok one day, I stumbled across a strange video. It was not a new challenge or trend, but instead a culmination of clips that appeared to come straight from a real-life court trial.

The caption read “This has to be the most attractive murderer in the world” and Britney Spears’ “Criminal” played on loop in the background — specifically, the line of the song that says “Mama, I’m in love with a criminal.” The subject of the video was a smirking and attractive young man: Erik Menendez, who, with help from his older brother Lyle, shot and killed his parents in 1989.

This post had 2.3 million likes and the 84.6k comments begged remarks including “everyone makes mistakes” and “I can change him.” Others justified the brothers’ actions by citing the legal defense’s argument, which said that the boys had been molested by their father and therefore killed out of self defense. I am not confident that this case was one of abuse. As such, I will not be evaluating the wealthy Beverly Hills brothers under this defense. I will instead be examining what I am certain of: the socioeconomic and white privilege that the boys were afforded throughout their lives and trial.

According to Vanity Fair, José Menendez was a Cuban immigrant who made his fortune as an entertainment executive. His wife, Kitty Menendez, was a kind if not compliant woman who loved her husband and enjoyed the wealth that his job brought. They lived with their sons Erik and Lyle in a $5 million home on Elm Drive, a token of wealth in Beverly Hills.

Under the careful eye of their father and his high expectations, the brothers grew to be highly competitive tennis players and students. To the public, they looked perfect: Lyle went to Princeton, while Erik championed at Calabasas and later Beverly Hills High School. But, not everything was perfect in the Menendez home. The boys rebelled, and not in the typical ways of teenagers.

Instead of sneaking out or stealing a few beers, the boys found their thrill in robbing expensive homes, and were complicit in both a burglary and a grand theft. The combined value of the stolen objects totaled over $100,000. José Menendez paid for the damages and the boys received no significant punishment. A friend of the family described the incidents as “rich kids’ sick jokes,” telling of the certain immunity that the brothers were provided throughout their lives. And as the boys grew, so did their criminal ambition.

On a summer night in 1989, Kitty and José sat down to relax on their couch, expecting a pleasant evening of dessert and television. That was when Erik and Lyle began to open fire upon them with shotguns. According to the Crime Museum, José was shot several times, once in the head. Kitty, whose looks were once praised in beauty pageants, was left unrecognizable after suffering shots to the torso and face.

After killing their parents, the boys swiftly picked up their shotgun shells and drove to Mulholland Drive, where they disposed of their weapons. Then, they returned home and called 9-1-1 to report the murders.

“Someone killed my parents,” Lyle wailed, according to a voice recording of the call.

Erik can be heard frantically screaming in the back. Their charade was convincing. In fact, it was so convincing that the brothers would not become suspects of the murders for months. As a result, the boys enjoyed privilege as they always had: this time of their freedom and new inheritance. Three days after the murders, Lyle and Erik dropped $15,000 on three Rolex watches. In the following months, they would throw around a million more dollars on parties, shopping, and traveling, until finally facing arrest in March of 1990.

According to Vanity Fair, the Menendez trial lasted over seven years and endured two hung juries. The exhausting length of the trial was largely due to the defense insisting that the boys were abused and killed out of fear for their lives. This argument shifted the trial away from the brutal murders and turned public attention to the possibility that José Menendez had horrifically molested the boys, specifically young Erik.

I am not convinced of this defense. The boys were seasoned liars and there were too many discrepancies in the trial for me to be certain either way. Nonetheless, I believe that in any other instance, with any other defendant of another race or lesser socioeconomic status, this would have been an open and shut case. In no other situation would the jury allow the trial to drag on for so long, or be so forgiving to two brothers who had just shot their parents (or even their abuser) into oblivion.

Take the case of Cyntoia Brown, for instance. In August of 2004, 16-year-old Brown shot and killed 43-year-old Johnny Allen, according to the Tennessean. As a teenager, Brown had been forced into prostitution and was a victim of multiple rapes. According to the Guardian, Allen had allegedly agreed to pay $150 for Brown’s sexual services.

Throughout their night together, Allen showed off his gun collection, instilling fear into Brown. Then, when they got into Allen’s car together, Brown suspected that Allen was reaching for one of his many weapons. She shot him and claimed that it was in self-defense, just like the Menendez brothers had insisted. Even so, the jury convicted Brown of first-degree murder and robbery within two years. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and served over six years before her trial was re-examined. So, why did the Menendez trial take five years longer to close out, when dealing with an allegedly similar crime? The answer should be clear by now.

After those seven long years of trial, the Menendez brothers ultimately faced life in prison without parole. They are serving their sentence to this day. Before and during the trial however, the boys were afforded countless immunities.

In his early days in prison, Lyle was caught in the possession of a shank, a sort of make-shift weapon. For a misdemeanor that would usually extend a prisoner’s sentence, Lyle got off relatively scott-free and was only put in tighter security, according to Vanity Fair. When released, he asked for and was provided protection from other prisoners, paid for by his wealthy family to no surprise.

Secondly, the brothers were provided unusual telephone rights. While most inmates were restricted to half an hour of phone time each day, Lyle was often granted unlimited use. The brothers also employed a complex telephone system, paid for by their grandmother, to speak with each other, as they were otherwise separated. They called most nights and for up to an hour, possibly matching up their careful stories for trial. Perhaps even more troubling, the boys spoke frequently with relatives who would soon take to the stand in their defense.

The Menendez brothers also had vast access to reading materials during their trial. Notably, Lyle read “When A Child Kills: Abused Children Who Kill Their Parents” by Paul Mones. In the book, Mones details cases in which children who murdered their parents were found not-guilty under the abuse defense. Some stories of José’s molestation of the boys, described during the trial, were indistinguishable from the abuse outlined in Mones’ book.

When you compare the Menendezs’ time in prison to most anyone else’s time in prison, the difference in treatment is appalling and must be recognized, whether or not Lyle and Eric were abused. There are countless stories that showcase this point, like that of Michael Sabbie.

In 2015, Sabbie was an inmate at an Arkansas prison, arrested after a verbal dispute with his wife, according to CBS News. Sabbie was a Black American man and according to his family, had serious medical issues that the prison was made aware of.

One day, while entering the booking area to make a phone call, Sabbie was feeling especially poor. He leaned against a wall to catch his breath. Surveillance video shows Sabbie subsequently being seized and hurled around by an officer. In another video, five more guards can be seen pinning Sabbie to the ground and dousing his eyes with pepper spray.

Before being returned to his cell, Sabbie was taken to the nurse for no more than a minute, just to be doused with water. All the while, he can be heard crying, “I can’t breathe!” and begging for water. The next morning, Sabbie was found dead on his cell floor.

When considering Sabbie’s story in conversation with that of the Menendez brothers, the difference in treatment is horrific, though not wholly surprising. Our country has, time and time again, placed race and wealth over justice. It is no coincidence that African Americans are wrongfully convicted at seen times the rate that whites are, according to the Innocence Project.

That people from underserved communities often receive harsher sentences, according to the Bureau of Justice. That there is less than one civil lawyer available for every 10,000 people facing poverty, according to ThinkProgress. And that, while this is all true, TikTok accounts with the sole purpose of supporting and defending the Menendez brothers often boast thousands upon thousands of followers.

I do not know if the brothers were abused. All that I know for certain is that these rich, white, Beverly Hills boys murdered their parents and still were not stripped of their privilege. They have been awarded a benefit of the doubt that is never given to criminals of color or lesser socioeconomic status.

In our journey to becoming “woke” as a country and generation, in our effort to repair the racial and economic disparities that riddle our country, we must acknowledge this fact. We must be better and more fair than our predecessors were in 1990. We must stop blindly defending white criminals, while simultaneously not giving criminals of color a second glance. We must stop romanticizing the Menendez brothers.