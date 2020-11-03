Message to my next president: Denounce white supremacy

Dear future president,

On September 29, Americans sat gaping at their TV screens. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, beat around the bush and told the Proud Boys to “Stand back and stand by.”

Undoubtedly, the President’s refusal to denounce white supremacy, and persist with his encouragement, left BIPOC fearful.

The blatant disregard was astounding, but unfortunately not surprising. With the ears of members of the Proud Boy’s perked up and enthusiastic at the mention on national TV, Joe Biggs took to Parler, a conservative social media platform saying, “Trump basically said to go f— them up! this makes me so happy.”

It’s with this shadowing fear, I ask the next president once and for all: denounce white supremacy.

The turmoil of white supremacy has been pushed back into the wheels of America and left Black and Latino communities unemployed at higher levels. It has also increased hate crimes on Asian, Latino and Black communities. In no way shape or form should white supremacy be commended and disguised as patriotism.

Moving forward, white supremacist groups should obtain from having immense support from any president. Americans should be proud of their president and be able to follow in their footsteps. And because many currently are, the disregard of white supremacy is chillingly dangerous.

At its current root, it lives in the Trump Administration and branches out to hate groups, the economy and it denies a democracy representative of its nation.

On behalf of many teenagers of color,

Denounce white supremacy before it’s too late.

Sincerely,

Mia Guillen

Orange County School of the Arts

Orange County, Calif.