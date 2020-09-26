Opinion: A voice from ‘the other side’ — A case for the Trump Administration

With election year upon us, political polarization is at an all-time high. As I scroll through social media, I see peers passionately sharing their politics. While I respect them and their beliefs, I see an overwhelming amount of left-leaning bias. As a result, I feel compelled to write and offer a different perspective.

Before I begin, I would like to preface with the fact that I am not a hardcore fanatic of the President. I do not own a single piece of MAGA merchandise and I too wish for the deletion of his Twitter account. However, I aim to respond to some popular attacks on the Trump administration and hope to shed some light on why he has garnered support.

#1: President Trump does not care about minority communities and everyone who supports him is racist.

Under the Trump administration, Black, Asian and Hispanic unemployment has hit historic lows. While I will acknowledge the fact that Blacks and Hispanics have a significantly lower average income than whites and Asians, higher employment rates are a step in the right direction.

Next, President Trump passed The Future Act which pledged to give $255 million annually to both Historically Black College and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions. That’s more than any other previous administration has pledged before.

Additionally, the President promises to support the police. This actually supports minority communities because according to a July Gallup poll found in the New York Post, more than 8 out of 10 African Americans oppose defunding the police. The same goes for the Hispanic community. By keeping the police funded, Trump is actively honoring the voices of these minority populations.

Finally, I’ll address Trump’s comments at Charlottesville’s controversial “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. It is not uncommon for the media to take quotes out of context, for people on both the left and right. Though Trump stated, “…there were fine people on both sides,” he was referring to the two groups earnestly protesting or supporting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. He clarified this at a press conference by saying: “I’m not talking about the neo-nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

It is important that the whole story be told.

#2: President Trump and everyone who supports him is homophobic.

“Trump was the first president to take office as a supporter of legal same-sex marriage,” according to an article in the Washington Examiner. In comparison, Obama did not support the legal recognition of gay marriage until 2012, after being in office for more than three years. Trump also appointed Richard Grenell as the first gay member of the Cabinet. With the support of the President, Grenell is spearheading an effort to decriminalize the LGBT community in over 70 countries.

#3: President Trump and everyone who supports him is anti-women.

While I am not here to excuse every past comment the President has made, especially prior to being in office, Trump has accomplished much for women that are a cause for his support. 70% of Trump’s seven million newly created jobs have gone to women, resulting in women’s unemployment lowered to 3.2%.

Trump has appointed Gina Haspel as the first-ever woman to lead the CIA. He also signed the Women, Peace and Security Act and launched the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, both which aim to empower women.

Although this is controversial, some women see Trump’s Pro-Life stance as Pro-Women.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton, original suffragette and former leader of the women’s rights movement put it this way, that by treating women by property, it is degrading to women that they treat their children as property. Some women agree with this sentiment, and therefore see our President’s anti-abortion stance as protecting the dignity of women and their children.

I hope I was able to offer a different viewpoint. Trump and his supporters are often shut down, as if their opinions and experiences mean nothing because they are all just “racist bigots.” Sadly, this rhetoric and thought process will only bring our country towards further turmoil.

So, I beg us all to take the time to understand the other side and see each other as human beings, in hopes of coming to a peaceful compromise. Regardless of the outcome of the next election, we should continue to exercise and express our freedom of speech while respecting the position of the President. After all, we are all in this country together.