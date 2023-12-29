Opinion: My note on ‘senioritis’

It is so weird that I am now eligible to write an article on senioritis. It feels like yesterday when I was a seventh grader with a bob that was definitely not fitting and the same height as I am now. It’s even weirder that I am finally applying to college after years of dreaming about where I may end up and that this year marks the beginning of the end of my high school career.

I now understand the rush of anxiety that follows the dreaded questions of “what colleges are you applying to?” “what are your top choices?” or “what major do you want to pursue?” Or the worst question of all, “what do you want to do in the future?”

Us seniors tend to wonder whether we’ve done enough in the past four years, if our application is up to par, and we quickly realize that 2024 is not a far away graduation date.

It’s fair to say that every senior to some extent feels overwhelmed. It can feel like the last four years have led up to this moment, to a rejection or acceptance letter. Trust me, I know how it feels when your motivation to do your work declines in the moments when we need it the most — when mountains of work towering are over us. I’ve Watched my classmates criticize themselves as they stress over whether or not they have done enough for their applications, even at times when it feels impossible.

“It’s good that we’re all doing it together,” my friend remarked. “It’s hard to not compare yourself to the people around you and to not feel behind, especially with the competitive high school campus environment and especially when it feels like your friends are ahead of you in the process.”

Remember, we are all trying our best. Whether that is approaching the college process and the trials of being a senior day by day or being weeks ahead on your work. As hard as it may be, I encourage you to try not to compare yourself to your peers.

We tend to romanticize high school. It’s the time all coming-of-age movies talk about, and it’s a bittersweet feeling realizing that this year is the end to a major chapter in our lives. We are now experiencing the first of many lasts. We reflect on our experiences, things we’ve learned, the people we’ve met, and everything in between.

As stressful as this time may be, try to prioritize yourself while experiencing your senior year to the fullest. The fact that we have all made it to our senior year is a huge accomplishment. Try to feel proud of yourself and how far you’ve come rather than stressing about whether you could have done more.

I promise, there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of opportunities for you to be successful. Life doesn’t stop at that decision letter.

As we embark on the next chapter, remember that this stress is temporary and will be over in a few months. Additionally, the feeling of being done with our applications will be so rewarding. New things are coming and we will all end up where we belong. Again, be proud of yourself! You are all amazing!