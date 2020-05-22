Opinion: Netflix’s show ‘You’ highlights gender bias

Gender bias, or sexism, is discrimination based on the sex or gender of a person. Though America has given men and women the same rights and arguably the same opportunities, partiality and expectations for each gender are still widely acknowledged and accepted.
Women are still being paid less than men when doing the same job. Women are as capable of men, when both have similar training and experience, to perform well at their job. According to the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, only 6 countries give women equal legal work rights as men.
Hollywood is either mindful of this fact or blissfully unaware, though it seems to fall somewhere in between. News Center reports that almost 93% of the top 100 movies in 2017 were directed by males. Women have less opportunity to prove themselves as directors solely because of their gender.
The way women are portrayed in Hollywood as well has an effect on the children watching what is produced — many women are still written as obedient to men, or are objectified. While movies about powerful women do exist and are steadily increasing in number, they still seem to be overshadowed by movies with powerful males and objectified women.
It is unclear whether the directors and writers of “You” intended to showcase this issue. However, whether purposeful or not, the difference in how men and women with the same motives and key characteristics are portrayed is a prime example of gender inequality. Steps need to be taken to prevent shows, movies and other forms of media from presenting strong women or impotent men as strange or uncomfortable characters.
People are more than stereotypes, and it is vital to begin to remove negative and derogatory ideas about gender from the world, so they will no longer be accepted as facts.
