Opinion: SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a trailblazer for women

On Sept. 26, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg for the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Barrett will be completing lots of “firsts” for women in American government, thus being worthy of a “trailblazer” title.

Though Barrett would not be the first or even second female Supreme Court justice, she earns the title of the first female conservative justice. All other women on the Supreme Court have been liberal-leaning.

A mother of seven, Barrett will be the only female judge to have school-age children while presiding in court. Continuing her contrast with current female justices, Barrett is married. Justice Sotomayer is divorced and Justice Kagan remains single, as reported by the National Review.

In addition to her considerably large family, especially by today’s standards, Barrett has managed to have a successful career. While tending to her family of nine, Barrett currently serves in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

That being said, Barrett is paving the way for a different type of woman to hold power and prestige in American society. As a practicing Catholic, she displays the ability to be a religious, conservative woman who holds her own amongst the male-dominated U.S. government.

Perhaps this is why left-leaning groups and individuals, especially those who advocate for abortion rights, are protesting her appointment to the court. Her life stands as a testament to the Pro-Life movement by demonstrating the possibility of achieving a prosperous career while managing a family. She has adopted two Haitian children in addition to her five biological ones.

“For many left-wing feminists, ACB’s nomination is personal. She embodies the rebuttal to the feminist lies they’ve built their life on: that in order to be accomplished and fulfilled, you must sacrifice faith, marriage and children. It’s gotta be hard to watch,” political commentator Allie Beth Stuckey said in response to the animosity toward the nominee.

Nonetheless, if Barrett ultimately is not confirmed to the Supreme Court, her recent thrust into the public eye still gives hope to women and girls. She serves as a reminder that one can follow the traditional tenets of their religion and stay true to their beliefs while pursuing a dream career.

This hope is especially important for those who consider themselves more conservative and may feel excluded from the modern feminist movement.

Though it is clearly a difficult feat to achieve, Amy Coney Barrett exemplifies that a woman can possibly “have it all,” thus furthering the cause for inclusion and involvement of all women in American society.