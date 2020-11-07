Poem: Below – Free Verse Poetry

The rushing vivacious wave engulfs me

underneath its surf

I thrash my limbs submerged

helplessly trying to reach for the waters palm

and push my weight up

My lips meet the surface and feel the flowering flame

of oxygen trickle down my lungs

Yet again the tyranny of the ocean pulls me down

My eyes are foggy and my lungs are tired

but they crave defiance

My body is collapsing and still

the shades of the water become similar to

the color of a combusted candle

Now the bubbles from my mouth become scarce

and I am a flightless scarlet ibis

The feeling in my fingers fade and my heartbeat echoes shallowly

but with a painted smirk defeat rises