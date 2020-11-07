Poem: Below – Free Verse Poetry

The rushing vivacious wave engulfs me
underneath its surf
I thrash my limbs submerged
helplessly trying to reach for the waters palm
and push my weight up
My lips meet the surface and feel the flowering flame
of oxygen trickle down my lungs
Yet again the tyranny of the ocean pulls me down
My eyes are foggy and my lungs are tired
but they crave defiance
My body is collapsing and still
the shades of the water become similar to
the color of a combusted candle
Now the bubbles from my mouth become scarce
and I am a flightless scarlet ibis
The feeling in my fingers fade and my heartbeat echoes shallowly
but with a painted smirk defeat rises
