Review: ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ season 7 is a hauntingly beautiful conclusion

The animated show “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is an often overlooked piece of Star Wars media, but holds some of the best content out there.

After a roller coaster of being canceled in 2013 when Disney first purchased Lucasfilm and later announced to be renewed for one final season in 2018, this show has captured the hearts of many fans.

Its series finale titled “Victory and Death,” released on Star Wars Day May 4, brings a satisfying end to the 12-year-old show.

Spoilers ahead!

This final story arc, known as the Siege of Mandalore, showcases a theatrical movie-like take with stunning animation and emotional scenes. These last four episodes all begin with the classic Lucasfilm logo: green letters that spell out “A Lucasfilm Limited Production.”

Its events occur at the same time as the movie “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” highlighting Ahsoka Tano (Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan) and newly-promoted Commander Rex’s point of views. After capturing the former Sith Lord Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka and Rex take him back to the planet of Coruscant to the Jedi Council.

While on their journey to Coruscant, the inevitable occurs. Just seconds after Ahsoka and Rex exchange a heartfelt moment, Order 66 is executed. The clone troopers, including Rex, all turn on Ahsoka — controlled by the inhibitor chips implanted into their brains at birth.

Ahsoka manages to capture Rex and remove his inhibitor chip, but there are too many other soldiers to do the same to them all. The entire Grand Army of the Republic has turned against the Jedi and been ordered to execute them all.

The series finale illustrates the emotional end to the Clone Wars and the shift from the Galactic Republic to the Galactic Empire.

As Rex and Ahsoka attempt to escape, they both come to the terrifying conclusion that they must kill their former friends, the clone troopers.

This affects Rex especially, who as a clone himself, views the other clones as his brothers. Throughout the entire series, Rex is always seen protecting his family. Now, he is faced with the difficult choice between killing his own brothers or dying.

One of the last scenes showcases Ahsoka looking at all of the buried clone trooper bodies with their helmets displayed on sticks.

The music in this scene is sad yet melancholic, perhaps suggesting that death was a more fortunate ending than continuing to serve the Empire.

For the audience, it’s an emotional sequence that we all knew was coming: the clones that we have grown up with and learned to love are now dead, fallen victim to the Empire and Darth Sidious’s plan. Ahsoka buries her lightsaber next to the clones, symbolizing the end of her journey as a Jedi.

Darth Vader at the very end was the perfect way to end the series. Vader is pictured at the crash site of Ahsoka’s ship where he finds her lightsaber.

For a moment, we are able to see the conflict in Vader’s eyes behind his mask. As he looks up to the sky, it’s Anakin mourning everything he has lost–the final nail in his coffin as Anakin is finally consumed by the dark side and becomes Vader.

This ending of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” was beautifully poetic in every way. As someone who has watched this show since I was a kid, it has been exhilarating to watch this show evolve and grown alongside all these beloved characters.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I highly recommend everyone who enjoys the movies to give this show a try.