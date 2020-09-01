BTS shatters records with ‘Dynamite’

BTS released a music video for their new song “Dynamite” at exactly 9 p.m. PST on August 20. 24 hours later, it had 101.1 million views.

South Korean boy group BTS has been taking the world by storm in the past few years — attending the Grammys, speaking at the United Nations and gaining fans with every new release. Their fandom, ARMY, are strikingly devoted to making the seven boys rise even higher.

As soon as the song was announced, ARMYs were quick to start planning on all social media platforms, sharing guides on the best ways to stream and spreading goals for the day the music video dropped. All of their hard work certainly paid off. BTS’ first-ever song sung entirely in English secured a spot as the largest debut in YouTube history.

But that’s not all.

“Dynamite” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in first place, the first time this has ever been achieved by a K-pop group, (their previous release, “ON,” peaked at No. 4) according to Billboard. It also came in at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart. “Dynamite” reached 7.778 million streams in one day on Spotify as well, according to Forbes.

“Dynamite” is a funky, retro-sounding song, intended to send a message of “hope and positive energy,” as leader RM announced in BTS’ acceptance speech for winning best pop on the VMAs. It’s very different from their usual style. The music video is fun, cheery and colorful, combining their choreographed dance with cute bits of freestyle that shows their talent.

The song’s catchy tune has made fans around the world happy and is sure to leave you “shining through the city with a little funk and soul.” BTS is set to have a new album out before 2020 ends. With their ever-growing fanbase, the septet will likely achieve even more milestones in their careers.