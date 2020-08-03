Opinion: 2020 AP exams were a disaster

As the 2019-2020 College Board testing season officially ends in a couple weeks with the release of the make-up AP exams, this year was without a doubt an unforgettable experience for many.

For starters, almost more than half of the second semester was held online to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This year’s AP Exams were unusual and unorganized. Every student wishing to take the exams had to pay the original fee that was paid in Fall 2019. Instead of paying for an exam that has 2 or 4 parts and 3 hours to complete, many, including me, had to pay almost $100 for one or two questions, according to the College Board.

From the College Board standpoint, canceling the AP Exams would be a disadvantage for many who take AP classes to earn college credit. It is, after all, one of the reasons why students take AP classes.

However, charging students full price to take an exam under a full hour is a head-scratcher, especially for an organization that labels themselves as a “nonprofit.”

Another obvious mishap was that students were not able to submit their exams even after pressing the “submit” button within the 5 minute submission period. Many videos have gone viral on platforms such as Tik Tok and Youtube where students have a mental breakdown because they submit their work at the four-minute mark, but are forced to watch the timer reach 0:00 with their work still on the screen instead of a screen confirming that their exam was received.

Many have criticized College Board for using their time to try and catch potential cheaters with fake Reddit accounts rather than ensure everyone will have a 100% guarantee that they won’t have to retake in June because their exam was submitted.

While on the topic, the College Board attempt to lure students into giving their APids via Reddit was stupid and also raises some ethical questions.

First of all, their username — “u/dinosauce313” — wasn’t even the slightest bit convincing. Not only that, but the account made several threads and posts asking students to paste their responses in a way that made it sound like R2-D2 was in charge of the account rather than an actual person.

The person(s?) in charge of the account proceeded to post memes requesting for students to send their APids, which was all “good” until they posted a meme of two Tyrannosauruses having intercourse, one labeled “College Board” and the other labeled “u/dinosauce313.” This post was later censored by Reddit.

Fast forward to the morning of July 15, the first day that scores were coming out for students in selected states who successfully submitted exams in May. Right off the bat, the sudden rush of thousands of students resulted in the College Board website to crash.

College Board had approximately two months after the commencement of the May exams to possibly figure out any possible issue with internet traffic. The fact that a website that displays scores can’t even properly function shows their priorities aren’t straight.

Finally, many students were left unhappy with their scores. Although the score distribution was similar to those of other years, many students were left puzzled with their results.

To be clear, just because a student gets an A in a class does not mean they deserve a 5 and just because a student earned a C in a class also does not mean they should fail the exam. However, many students who started preparing as early as March and ended up failing their exams.

For instance, a student (who wished to keep their identity anonymous) complained to me over Snapchat that “the college board didn’t add the additional email option until petitions were signed” and that “they only do this for money.”

Regarding their score, the student told me they failed the test after purchasing and reading multiple cram books and writing numerous practice documents. The exam the student is referring to is the AP World History: Modern exam, which was in the one prompt DBQ format.

Regarding scores, little can be done apart from asking teachers to reread failed work and requesting for a rescore. However, the overall outcome of this year’s AP exam was a disaster that shouldn’t be repeated. We’ll just have to wait and see if any other issues pop up in a couple weeks.