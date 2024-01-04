Opinion: Kids have stopped kidding around: Social media has promoted fast maturation of our new generation

With frosted windows around me, the cozy smell of cinnamon cookies baking in the oven floating through the air, and the sharp taste of peppermint in my mouth, seven-year-old me rushed to write down my Christmas wish list. In my neatest handwriting ever (just so Santa would know I was extra nice), I scrawled in my purple gel pen:

A puppy A My Little Pony CD Player A penguin plushie A fuzzy pen A polar bear plushie

Now, nearly a decade later, I scroll through Instagram and social media, looking at Christmas gift reviews, a little shocked at what some young children are receiving. Beauty products, makeup, expensive jewelry, hair care, and skin care fly out of bags, evoking squeals of delight. Kids these days are definitely not kidding around anymore.

A recent CNBC article reads, “Generation Alpha kids, or those born in 2010 or later, have become fascinated with skincare and are expected to drive beauty sales this holiday.”

While an early interest in self-care may be beneficial and help them learn healthy habits, it begs the question: when and why have kids grown up so quickly?

In the last decade, the year children receive their first phone has dropped dramatically. While in previous generations, children received their first phone when they were reaching adolescence and young adulthood, the Guardian reported that today, a fifth of three and four-year-olds already have their first phone.

With this new phone, the majority of the children have become involved with social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. It is no wonder that social media is both addictive and influential.

Psychologically, McLean Hospital reports that social media is incredibly addictive because it stimulates the brain to produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate our pleasure, mood, attention, and cognition.

Each time a post receives positive reactions such as shares and likes, a bit of dopamine is released. Dopamine is like chocolate — having just a little feels unsatisfactory, making the brain yearn for more, which can result in addiction.

Social media is also addictive because of the increasing risk of “FOMO,” or the fear of missing out. In our very digital age, we receive most of our communication online, from text messages to news. Social media almost feels “necessary” in order to stay in the loop.

Now that we have established its addictive qualities, what makes social media so influential? Social media is the easiest, fastest and most explosive way to transmit and receive information and many people take advantage of that, making social media the perfect platform for activists, influencers and trailblazers.

Social media holds significant influence over youth for numerous reasons. Firstly, the constant connectivity provided by social media contributes to the formation and reinforcement of social bonds, playing a crucial role in adolescents’ social development.

Moreover, social media platforms often act as information hubs, shaping the way youth perceive the world around them. Trends, ideologies, and cultural phenomena are disseminated rapidly through these platforms, contributing to the formation of shared values and norms among youth communities.

It must also be acknowledged that children and teenagers do not have their frontal lobes fully developed yet, making them particularly vulnerable to influence and mimicry. By watching their role models such as celebrities, actors, and actresses lives, they feel compelled to shape their own lives similarly, down to their daily agendas and skincare routine.

Like in all things, this fast maturation of children caused by social media has adverse results. Early exposure to social media can also lead to premature exposure to adult themes, shaping their perspectives and behaviors at an earlier age. The constant influx of curated content on social platforms can contribute to a heightened awareness of societal expectations, potentially impacting self-esteem and body image as youngsters strive to conform to unrealistic standards.

For example, it is no secret that social media promotes unrealistic beauty standards. Online, “beauty” is defined by flawless, poreless skin, an hourglass body, distinguished features, and a symmetrical face — to be born with that is truly winning the genetic lottery — lucky and rare.

While many of the models online heavily edit their appearances, young moldable children and teens often feel pressured to look like those standards.

Psych Central explained that this can lead to negative outcomes such as as low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and even suicide in extreme cases.

Moreover, the rapid assimilation of information and trends may impact the development of critical thinking skills, as quick-paced exposure might hinder the depth of understanding and reflection essential for well-rounded cognitive growth.

According to the Stute, social media results in less focused, easily distracted individuals. Social media and reels encourage scrolling behavior, where people can move on from one thing to another quickly. This behavior translates to everyday behavior as well.

On the flip side, social media, when used responsibly, can have positive impacts on young individuals. Firstly, it encourages communication and connection, allowing adolescents to maintain or even strengthen friendships and family relationships regardless of geographical distance.

Additionally, social media platforms can serve as educational tools, providing access to a wealth of information, resources, and diverse perspectives, fostering intellectual curiosity and learning.

From Khan Academy to ApexSAT, more teens and children are offered opportunities to learn from anywhere around the globe. Furthermore, social media offers a platform for self-expression and creativity, allowing young people to showcase their talents, interests, and ideas. This can contribute to the development of a positive self-identity and a sense of belonging within various online communities.

Times have changed. In 2013, we spent our money collecting stickers but now it seems that devotion goes to beauty products. Ultimately, whether this fast maturation of children results in positive or negative results relies on the responsibility and actions of the child itself.

With wrong choices, addiction can deepen and stem into a plethora of negative consequences; however, with responsibility, it can be a positive tool for the community. Children will no doubt continue changing, reflecting our society and ideals.