Q&A: Tara Moayedi makes her debut performance in Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion’

From a seat in her kindergarten class to a spot on the highly-anticipated Apple TV+ series “Invasion,” Tara Moayedi is breaking barriers at a very young age.

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence. Events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them. I spoke with Moayedi about her role on the show, the things she’s involved in outside of the project, and what separates Invasion from most sci-fi television shows.

Describe your character to me. How much of yourself do you see in her?

My character Sarah Malik is a happy and curious little girl. She and her family are put into some tense situations, where Sarah needs to stay strong with the encounters she faces. Although I knew the incidents were not real, the challenging part was understanding how Sarah felt. We have similarities such as we both are playful, energetic, and sensitive. With all of the shocks, disasters, and fears, Sarah tries her best to be brave and save her life.

What motivated you to become an actress?

I’ve always been a social butterfly and my kindergarten teacher would tell my parents that I could be a good fit in the entertainment industry. So we sent in some photos to an agency and ended up signing with an agent. My first television audition was for “Invasion.”

What is your advice to someone who wants to get into the industry?

Always try your best and believe in yourself. For those who are already in it, you need to understand the full characteristics of your role as much as possible in order to make the best out of it.

Aside from acting, I heard that you’re very involved in your community. What drew you to working with Child Foundation?

Kids’ education is very important as it will have a permanent effect on their lives. Two years ago I started sponsoring several kids and being an only child, I feel like they are my brothers and sisters. I’m currently an ambassador for Child Foundation.

You also speak three languages. How did you learn them? What motivated you to do so?

Yes, English, French, and Persian! My school is French immersion, so I learned this beautiful language from school and I speak French fluently and frequently. I also learned Persian from my parents because they were both born in Iran. I love to learn different languages so I can understand different cultures better.

Where were you when you found out you got this role, and what went through your mind?

I was home, in Houston, Texas. We received a phone call from my agent and it was an unforgettable moment. Besides all of the joy and cheering, I said to myself, “Oh my gosh! My life will be changed forever!”

What separates “Invasion” from other shows you’ve been a part of?

The fact that the series was shot on four different continents and follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world makes it unbelievably unique and interesting. The viewers will definitely see and feel that this series is very different than all the other sci-fi shows/movies. Seeing the final version of the series is a good reward to the challenging days, late night shoots, and months of being away from home. I have been counting the days for this moment!

Do you believe in aliens? Is an invasion like in the series something that could happen one day in the future?

I do not believe in aliens because no one has seen them before. Therefore, I don’t think an invasion would ever happen.

Where can we find you on social media?

@TaraMoayedi on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & YouTube.