My experience at the 2019 L.A. Art Show

Navigating my way through the booths and artworks, many other visitors walk around and examine a room full of beautifully created pieces of art, taking pictures and discussing about the works in which they feel truly amazed and inspired by. On Jan. 23 to 27, the Los Angeles Art Show held at the Los Angeles Convention Center showcased a variety of different art works from many artists all around the world.

There were hundreds of well known featured artists with their displays of modern and contemporary art of sculptures, photographies, paintings, drawings, calligraphies, digital works, and so much more. Additionally, there were also past works from artists such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein.

As these artworks were on display many visitors were able to analyze the pieces, talk to artists, and take countless numbers of pictures.

“My favorite [work] was the snowman sculpture with the hat and the red round cheeks. It was so adorable I wanted to take it home with me,” Isabella Mora, a senior high school student visitor said. “The show was so diverse in art forms so it was very fun to walk around and see what other people thought was beautiful. I walked around for three hours and didn’t really notice because it was all so busy and I wanted to see everything.”

Eguchi Ayane, who is a featured female artist from Japan was inspired by the things she has heard from her life.

In one of her many pieces titled “Theater,” she received the idea of creating this piece by thinking of the British actor named Charlie Chaplin and a quote that he said: “Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.”

To express such a quote, Ayane wanted her piece “at first glance, [to be] beautiful and colorful, but [taking] a closer look, [one] to notice a deathly scent.”

“On the stage, actors in all intensity perform their life. And from afar, it looks to be perplexing, and might even seem fun,” she said.

It was very interesting to see all artist works from America, Europe and Asia come together to one place and have many visitors come by and check out the works. This annual event will take place next year from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020. There is a lot to learn from and see so I highly recommend that you come and visit next year and even in the continuing years!