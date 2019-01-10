Opinion: The boy band that dominated 2018

Being a global phenomenon and the biggest boy band in the world topping Billboard Charts, selling over 4 million albums, and appearing on many American talk shows and numerous award events, BTS (Beyond the Scene), consisting of seven talented members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have taken over 2018. They have been recognized by many famous and popular Western artists and other American celebrities through their successful achievements. They have even quickly outsold tickets for their “Love Yourself” world tour in minutes.

Having attended one of their concerts in September held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, I was able to experience such event and it was the best one I have ever been to. Each of the members’ performances were incredible and because the concert consisted of lyrical Korean and Korenglish songs, the audience could better understand how they incorporate certain moves depending on the words used throughout the piece. The art of this performance was truly eye-opening. There were so many fans of different races, genders, and ages in attendance, which showed a very diverse range of love and support from their fan club called the ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth).

Next, BTS attended the Youth 2030 United Nations conference, which occurred at the General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24, 2018. RM, who is the leader of BTS, offered a truly meaningful and powerful speech discussing the need “to ensure that every young person is in education, learning, training or employment by 2030” (unicef.org) and “speak yourself” (unicef.org) in partnership with a global initiative called Generation Unlimited. This was a major step into their “Love Myself” campaign launched with UNICEF, as they were able to share their message to the audience.

Moreover, BTS appeared in talk shows including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Good Morning America,” and “The Graham Norton Show” last year. During their interviews, all members were so full of life and engaged with their fans and audience members that could tie a connection. Soon afterwards, they performed some of their hit songs such as “Fake Love” and “Idol,” which rose their popularity from then on as well.

Finally, BTS has received many prestigious awards and trophies both in America and Korea. In 2018, the group has been nominated in many categories in American award events such as American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, iHeartRadio Music Award and have in fact, won all possible awards, along with their best fan category! Additionally, BTS has been nominated in Korean award events such as Melon Music Awards, Mnet Asian Artist Award, Golden Disc Award, Seoul Music Awards, and Korean Music Awards, where they also won countless number of awards, being highly recognized by other popular bands.

Most importantly, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has recognized BTS for their huge international success by tweeting a congratulations to the group.

Congratulations to the Seven Music-loving Boys and Their Wings, ‘ARMY’!

The songs, dance, dreams and enthusiasm of BTS energized and gave strength to young people around the world. https://t.co/6ZL4XdrZVv — 문재인 (@moonriver365) May 28, 2018

BTS has reached their global success and will continue to grow as Korean pop artists and superstars throughout the coming years. 2018 was quite the year for these boys!