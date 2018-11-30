  A reflection on my cross country season: breaking records

The 2018-2019 season for cross country has been a great one. We have competed at the Woodbridge Invitational, Cool Breeze Invitational, and the Gahr two mile.

Some of the most memorable races include the Nike Portland Invitational, where we traveled to Oregon to compete in the Large Schools Division and Apache invitational. This is where more than half of our team got what is called a “PR,” or a personal record.

This cross country team is the first team in the history of Saint Joseph High School to go to CIF Finals three years in a row. The team competed in CIF Finals and did a great job, however, they missed going to state. This gives us more motivation to make it to state next year.

Our team has several seniors who will be leaving soon and we had hoped to make this year a great one for them. Through these accomplishments, we achieved our goal. More than half of our varsity team achieved personal records this season and several girls earned medals.

We also won second in the Del Rey League thanks to our coaches, Andrew Gittleman and Faith Toler, who have helped us get to this point. We thank them for their continued support and look forward to making it farther than we did last year as we continue competing together as a team in track and in the following years!