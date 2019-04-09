Experience ‘The Mousetrap’ at Saint Joseph High School

The Five Sisters Theatre Company featuring students from Saint Joseph High School and St. John Bosco High School will be performing their spring play “The Mousetrap” by renowned mystery writer, Agatha Christie. The production is being directed by Saint Joseph Visual Performing Arts Director Larry Van Deventer.

The play follows Giles and Mollie Ralston who have just started running a guest house along with their guests Mrs. Boyle, a very opinionated woman, Christopher Wren, an eccentric young man, Mr. Paravicini, the unexpected guest, Major Metcalf, who is very observant, and Miss Casewell, an aloof young woman.

Soon Mollie gets a call from the police where she is told a sergeant will be sent over for police protection. After Sergeant Trotter arrives, everyone becomes a suspect. With a classic Agatha Christie switch ending, this is a show you will not want to miss.

“Everyone’s true nature is revealed and everyone is a suspect,” said Juliana Romero, a sophomore who plays Mrs. Boyle.

The performances will take place on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 12 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and a final performance on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. on the Saint Joseph High School campus.

Tickets are $13 and can be purchased online at jesterarts.ticketleap.com or at the door.

Enjoy the show!