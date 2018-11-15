Saint Joseph and Saint John Bosco to perform comedy musical ‘Sister Act’

Saint Joseph and Saint John Bosco High Schools will perform their fall musical “Sister Act” based on the film of the same name. The comedy musical is produced by The Five Sisters Theatre Company and will be the second program of the season.

“Sister Act” is about a singer who must hide in a convent after witnessing a murder. While in the convent she is challenged to act as a nun, where she learns the meaning of true sisterhood. This show will make you laugh and make you cry.

Performances began last weekend, and will continue today at 7:30 p.m., which is also Social Media Night, so attendees are encouraged to take lots of pictures/videos and spread the word.

Other “Sister Act” performances are set for Friday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will be held at Saint Joseph High School at 5825 N. Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, California. Tickets can be purchased at jesterarts.ticketleap.com or at the door.