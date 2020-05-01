Poem: Cold

Winter’s breath reeks of hunger and hurt,

Its foul odor extinguishes hope,

Mountains of snow is darkened with dirt,

A homeless man must fight to cope.

No mittens protect his hands from the cold,

No warm scarf around his neck,

A soldier in war, he must stand bold,

No boots, no choice, on and on, he must trek.

He scours for scraps among the trash,

He holds a sign, a desperate plea:

I need change. Spare a little cash?

Please, won’t you even look at me?

Alas, one act of kindness warmed his heart.

The world needs more, but it’s a start.

