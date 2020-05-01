Winter’s breath reeks of hunger and hurt,
Its foul odor extinguishes hope,
Mountains of snow is darkened with dirt,
A homeless man must fight to cope.
No mittens protect his hands from the cold,
No warm scarf around his neck,
A soldier in war, he must stand bold,
No boots, no choice, on and on, he must trek.
He scours for scraps among the trash,
He holds a sign, a desperate plea:
I need change. Spare a little cash?
Please, won’t you even look at me?
Alas, one act of kindness warmed his heart.
The world needs more, but it’s a start.
Poem: Cold
Winter’s breath reeks of hunger and hurt,
No Comments