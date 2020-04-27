Poem: The Heist

Below the small pond that shimmers and shines

In a world that gathers but little light

Like the dreamers digging for gold in mines

I pray for a single one to bite.

Ripples awaken the water, sleeping and still

A sneaky thief breaks into a house

The school swims happily until

I become the cat that catches the mouse!

We push and pull, a child’s game, and I win

The prize flips and flops, this way and that way

The predator devours the prey for din

And this is the last heist of the day

The pond settles into its restful state

Darkness warns it’s getting late.

Related