Below the small pond that shimmers and shines
In a world that gathers but little light
Like the dreamers digging for gold in mines
I pray for a single one to bite.
Ripples awaken the water, sleeping and still
A sneaky thief breaks into a house
The school swims happily until
I become the cat that catches the mouse!
We push and pull, a child’s game, and I win
The prize flips and flops, this way and that way
The predator devours the prey for din
And this is the last heist of the day
The pond settles into its restful state
Darkness warns it’s getting late.
Poem: The Heist
