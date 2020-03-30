TEDxTalk: Youth’s power and passion can change the world

Kids are always asked “What do you want to be when you grow up?” and it has always perplexed me.

Well-meaning people tell me, “Someday you are going to make a difference.”

Someday? No way, I’m changing the world right now.

I’m 16 years old, a sophomore in high school. I’m an activist, journalist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur.

In my 2019 TEDxTalk, I offer my advice for young change makers: 1) Find what you are good at and what you would love to do, and use your gifts to lift up others. 2) Think about what makes you sad or angry. Find your passion and power and use it as your driving force.

Don’t wait to do something. No matter how old or young we are, we can work together and set the world in the right direction.