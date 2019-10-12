Against Me! to play the Fonda Theatre on fall North American tour

Some records stand the test of time not only for their musical quality, but as a piece of history that draws audiences in no matter if it was released last year or decades ago.

Punk band Against Me! reinforces this idea with a timeless, anthemic punk sound and uncompromising lyrics that snapshot the hypocrisy and ludicrous nature of repetitive societal faults captured in their seven studio records.

Taking four of the seven records on their fall tour, they will divide the four records to be played over two nights in cities across North America.

Kicking off the tour this weekend at the Fonda Theatre in L.A., the band will play albums “Searching for a Former Clarity” and “New Wave” the first night and “White Crosses” and “Transgender Dysphoria Blues” the second night that mark about a decade of the band’s 22-year duration.

On prior tours, lead vocalist and guitarist Laura Jane Grace brought a sense of warmth and unification to crowds through fighting against bigotry and promoting inclusivity as lyrics like “Do you remember when you were young and wanted to set the world on fire?” from song “I Was a Teenage Anarchist” hit that builds the case for their upcoming tour.

2 Nights / 4 Records / 48 Songs Night 1 – Searching For A Former Clarity & New Wave Night 2 – White Crosses & Transgender Dysphoria Blues @againstme @cursivetheband @dillydallyto @chuckragan @crustcrustwell @t0yguitar On SaleFriday, May 17 @ 10am local pic.twitter.com/Ijzuuc6UhK — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) May 13, 2019

Against Me! Upcoming Tour Dates

October 12 – Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre

October 13 – Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre

October 15 – Toronto at The Danforth Music Hall

October 16 – Toronto at The Danforth Music Hall

October 18 – Sayreville, N.J. at Starland Ballroom

October 19 – Sayreville, N.J. at Starland Ballroom

October 22 – Boston at Royale

October 23 – Boston at Royale

October 24 – Boston at Rams Head Live!

October 25 – Baltimore at Rams Head Live!

November 1 – Gainesville, F.L. at FEST 18

November 2 – Gainesville, F.L. at FEST 18

34.101486 -118.323287