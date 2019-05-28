‘Dancing around’ with flor on fall North American tour

Indie pop band flor announces a fall North American tour and release of singles “dancing around” and “slow motion.”
Emitting an essence of youthful romanticism, the singles are the band’s first releases since their 2017 debut record “come out. you’re hiding” and are the first tracks off their unnamed sophomore record.
On their recent tour with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at The Orpheum Theatre, flor’s youthful essence carried through from the record to their onstage performance.
Lead vocalist, guitarist and keyboard Zach Grace executed effortless transitions between the guitar and keyboard intermingled with bouts of dancing.
Bandmates McKinley Kitts, Dylan Bauld and Kyle Hill kept a more casual presence as the audience resonated in approval of the band apparent through a series of head-nodding and shoulders bouncing across the venue.
Returning to LA, flor will play The Regent Theatre on Oct. 11 with supporting act joan.
flor upcoming tour dates
Sept. 10 – Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom
Sept. 12 – Austin, Texas at The Parish
Sept. 13 – Dallas, Texas at Trees
Sept. 14 – Houston, Texas at Bronze Peacock Room (The House of Blues Houston)
Sept. 16 – Orlando, Florida at The Social
Sept. 17 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade
Sept. 18 – Nashville, Tennessee at Exit/In
Sept. 20 – Durham, North Carolina at Motorco Music Hall
Sept. 21 – Washington, D.C. at U Street Music Hall
Sept. 22 – Boston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall
Sept. 24 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Foundry (The Fillmore Philadelphia)
Sept. 25 – New York, New York at Webster Hall
Sept. 27 – Pittsburg, Pennsylvania at The Club (Stage AE)
Sept. 28 – Columbus, Ohio at A&R Music Bar
Sept. 29 – Toronto, Ontario at Mod Club Theatre
Oct. 1 – Chicago, Illinois at Bottom Lounge
Oct. 02 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Oct. 04 – Denver, Colorado at Marquis Theatre
Oct. 05 – Salt Lake City, Utah at In The Venue
Oct. 07 – Seattle, Washington at Neumos
Oct. 08 – Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom
Oct. 10 – Oakland, California at The New Parish
Oct. 11 – Los Angeles at The Regent Theatre
Oct. 12 – San Diego, California at Music Box
