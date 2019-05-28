‘Dancing around’ with flor on fall North American tour

Indie pop band flor announces a fall North American tour and release of singles “dancing around” and “slow motion.”

Emitting an essence of youthful romanticism, the singles are the band’s first releases since their 2017 debut record “come out. you’re hiding” and are the first tracks off their unnamed sophomore record.

On their recent tour with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at The Orpheum Theatre, flor’s youthful essence carried through from the record to their onstage performance.

Lead vocalist, guitarist and keyboard Zach Grace executed effortless transitions between the guitar and keyboard intermingled with bouts of dancing.

Bandmates McKinley Kitts, Dylan Bauld and Kyle Hill kept a more casual presence as the audience resonated in approval of the band apparent through a series of head-nodding and shoulders bouncing across the venue.

Returning to LA, flor will play The Regent Theatre on Oct. 11 with supporting act joan.

flor upcoming tour dates

Sept. 10 – Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom

Sept. 12 – Austin, Texas at The Parish

Sept. 13 – Dallas, Texas at Trees

Sept. 14 – Houston, Texas at Bronze Peacock Room (The House of Blues Houston)

Sept. 16 – Orlando, Florida at The Social

Sept. 17 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade

Sept. 18 – Nashville, Tennessee at Exit/In

Sept. 20 – Durham, North Carolina at Motorco Music Hall

Sept. 21 – Washington, D.C. at U Street Music Hall

Sept. 22 – Boston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 24 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Foundry (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

Sept. 25 – New York, New York at Webster Hall

Sept. 27 – Pittsburg, Pennsylvania at The Club (Stage AE)

Sept. 28 – Columbus, Ohio at A&R Music Bar

Sept. 29 – Toronto, Ontario at Mod Club Theatre

Oct. 1 – Chicago, Illinois at Bottom Lounge

Oct. 02 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Oct. 04 – Denver, Colorado at Marquis Theatre

Oct. 05 – Salt Lake City, Utah at In The Venue

Oct. 07 – Seattle, Washington at Neumos

Oct. 08 – Portland, Oregon at Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 10 – Oakland, California at The New Parish

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles at The Regent Theatre

Oct. 12 – San Diego, California at Music Box

