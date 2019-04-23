Preview: Rapper Leikeli47 will play The Roxy Theatre on April 24

On “The Acrylic” tour in support of her sophomore album under the same name, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 will play The Roxy Theatre on Wednesday, April 24.

The record released as the second edition to a trilogy drips with tales of modern female experiences and pays homage to Leikeli’s Virginia and Brooklyn roots presented in an effortless, yet in-depth sound and lyricism.

From the music video for lead single “Girl Blunt” to her interview attire and onstage wardrobe, the rapper is continuously outfitted in a mask — a balaclava or bandana a la Pussy Riot.

The mask evokes a sense of mystery, similar to the hidden identity of artists like H.E.R. and The Weeknd prior to their mainstream success, and appears to retract the emphasis from the artists to the art.

The distinctness of her sound pulling from the subgenres within hip-hop, rap and dance music complemented by the air of mystery tied to her masked appearance, provides the groundwork of Leikeli47’s abstract tour across North America, Europe and the U.K.

Leikeli47’s upcoming tour dates

April 24 – Los Angeles at The Roxy Theatre

April 25 – Santa Ana, California at the Constellation Room

May 17 – Stockholm at Trädgården

May 18 – Helsingør at Click Festival

May 20 – Berlin at Burg Schnabel

May 21 – Amsterdam at Bitterzoet

May 22 – Paris at La Place

May 23 – London at XOYO

May 25 – Birmingham at Birmingham Pride

June 27 – San Diego, California at The Irenic

July 13 – St. Louis, Missouri at Fubar

