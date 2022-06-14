Poem: Adam and Eve

adam / adamantly infatuated

with eve / evening comes and

i imagine them / emptied-out

souls / entwined and barely alive /

cast down into earth.

what must it feel like to fall for each other

and know of nothing else?

what, then, must it feel like to know

there is so much more to fall for?

spitting out seeds of forbidden

fruit like sworn planters

awaiting first whispers

of resurgence.

sweet juices of knowledge dripping

down lips, thick sap dyeing

grasslands into fields of orange;

smarter and so much more ignorant in

seconds, sides of mouth glistening with

shame, delight —

each bite weighed down by the

weightiness of an unannounced

revolution:

march on.

father tells me

god’s punishment for them

was the cruelty of birth;

that come to think of it

eve is our mother of mothers

and us but a remnant of her past sins,

heirs to rebellion.

and when i come home to freshly cut

apricot slices placed perfectly on plates,

i see the two of them chuckling at the

formalities the future has grown into

peering from the garden of eden,

pink juices trickling down chins.

our ancestors watch on /

adam and eve / god’s finest

creations / washing away the holiness

of all the maker had in store