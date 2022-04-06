Topics
High School Insider logo

Sign In

About                                        Join

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Creative Writing

Shanghai American School

Poem: Strange(r)

A poem about a young girl still grappling with her sexuality in the context of her culture. 
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/becky01px2023/" target="_self">Becky Zhong</a>

Becky Zhong

April 6, 2022

Honeysuckle lip grazes my neck;  

Body a pasture for her feasting. We dine, 

Then, let ambiguous tunes hammer our 

Corkscrew bodies into alliance — dance 

Because we can(’t). 

Night tumbles over features as we breathe in 

Hot syllables. Kiss: tongue dyed stygian. 

So cryptic I fold at the sound of her voice, 

Sounding like mine. 

Come the sun, rushed as always. It oxidizes 

Us till my lungs bloat with the scent of a girl. 

Leaves at dawn and I don’t ask for her name. 

Should I have? 

Perhaps the nectar pool she left behind, cupped 

Between the hollows of my collarbone, is surname 

Enough. I sip from it like mama does holy water. 

Bees exhaust sweet divine from my Atlantic — filtering 

Through skin. Where I’m from, we wash down bumbles 

Like one would pills: handfuls at a time, choking. 

Mama presses her lips to my forehead. As if 

Checking for fever. She asks who it is. I tell her he

Kisses well. Silence cowers as if only then will I hear 

Her name. 

My nails are spotted with dirt, hoarded over years of 

Digging a grassland in coal. Let me honor the untitled 

Abiding in trachea. Funneling.  

This stranger of a girl can graze all she wants, I say.  

Column: Looking for a new sport? Consider Taekwondo

Column: Looking for a new sport? Consider Taekwondo

by |

I was fourteen years old when I received my second-degree black belt.  It was a culmination of daily practices, grit and countless other hours of preparation over the course of six years. Walking up to receive my belt at the front of the dojang (training studio) was...