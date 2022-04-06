Poem: Strange(r)

Honeysuckle lip grazes my neck;

Body a pasture for her feasting. We dine,

Then, let ambiguous tunes hammer our

Corkscrew bodies into alliance — dance

Because we can(’t).

Night tumbles over features as we breathe in

Hot syllables. Kiss: tongue dyed stygian.

So cryptic I fold at the sound of her voice,

Sounding like mine.

Come the sun, rushed as always. It oxidizes

Us till my lungs bloat with the scent of a girl.

Leaves at dawn and I don’t ask for her name.

Should I have?

Perhaps the nectar pool she left behind, cupped

Between the hollows of my collarbone, is surname

Enough. I sip from it like mama does holy water.

Bees exhaust sweet divine from my Atlantic — filtering

Through skin. Where I’m from, we wash down bumbles

Like one would pills: handfuls at a time, choking.

Mama presses her lips to my forehead. As if

Checking for fever. She asks who it is. I tell her he

Kisses well. Silence cowers as if only then will I hear

Her name.

My nails are spotted with dirt, hoarded over years of

Digging a grassland in coal. Let me honor the untitled

Abiding in trachea. Funneling.

This stranger of a girl can graze all she wants, I say.