The misogyny of Tex Avery’s defunct cartoons

Tex Avery was a filmmaker, producer, and voice actor from the early 20th century, remembered for his cartoons that dominated the golden age of American animation and now iconic characters, such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Despite his prevalence, Avery created several misogynistic movies with sexist themes that continue to persist in present society. His protagonists and main characters had similar attributes of howling at attractive women. Although Avery’s cartoons did not invent catcalling, the sheer popularity of his style promoted the misogynistic habit into current culture.

The director’s films were targeted toward young audiences, hence the childish animation and foolish characters. SInce children’s films are supposedly innocent with no hidden messages, aiming these cartoons towards youth normalized catcalls and made them acceptable. Kids were taught at a very young age that the behavior modeled in Avery’s movies was appropriate and normal.

Avery’s short films such as “Red Hot Riding Hood”, “Little Rural Riding Hood”, and “The Shooting of Dan McGoo” portray female leads through a sexual lens of physical appearance and behavior. The main protagonists in several of his movies howled at female performers, furthering the idea that women are objects to be ogled at. In these scenes, women dressed in low-cut outfits dancing on a stage for male enjoyment. This propagates the idea that women merely exist as sexual objects for men, stimulating harassment such as catcalling. These habits hold out into modern society with his cartoons still being ubiquitous with children’s programs on Saturday mornings, continuing to establish and normalize these notions in a setting far removed from the time which these were created.

“Little Rural Riding Hood” is a quintessential example of Avery’s sexist themes. The movie highlights men not only fantasizing about sexual assault, but continuing their aggression after women have voiced their objection. The cartoon normalizes a significant trend of sexism and abuse that is not explicitly denounced. In the start of the film, Country Wolf is the classic ‘wolf in grandma’s bed,’ but instead of the traditional craving to eat Red Riding Hood, he would rather, as he puts it, “chase her and catch her and kiss her and hug her and love her.” Country Red, the Little Red Riding Hood knock-off of the movie, sprints away from the wolf but eventually gives in to his continuous harassment. Instead of showing the wolf accepting rejection and walking away from the situation, Avery shows the wolf continuing his aggression and pursuing the girl after a clear and concise turndown.

The violation of women through lack of consent is representative of modern sex and rape culture, which is a common example when women object, ‘no,’ but are ignored by men. Seeing positive depictions of catcalling and men winning out against reluctant women exemplifies why men feel it is acceptable to continue harassment even when women are signaling their discomfort.

“Animaniacs”, another show influenced by Avery, is about three siblings: sister, Dot Warner, and her two brothers, Yakko and Wakko Warner, notorious for causing mischief around the Warner Brothers Movie Lot. This show created the famous line, “Hellooooo nurse!” which is a catchphrase used when the two brothers see a good-looking woman. The brothers continue this throughout the series without being rectified or stopped. The women who are being called out either run away or put up with sexist and abusive behavior. Yakko and Wakko were viewed under the notion of being fun and energetic children who happened to compliment attractive female roles in an innocent way. These gestures were normalized throughout the show and while this was a valid cause for protest, it was not acted upon by audiences.

Avery’s work promoted aggression towards women by men by showcasing suave characters constantly demeaning the women around them. This was a common trend equipped by those who controlled the media at the time; however, due to Avery’s immense proliferation, his lasting impact is one that must not be overlooked. He has promoted these ideas by including them into his movies and therefore pushing them onto audiences. It may not have been Tex Avery’s intention to make endangering the safety of women a sizable part of his cartoons, but it is undeniable that the pervasiveness of catcalling and harassment within his shows still impact modern discussions of sexism and misogyny.